Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Nitrogenase Caught in Action

Intermediates in nitrogen fixation reaction are finally trapped

by Amanda Yarnell
October 17, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Work In Progress
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy Of Lance Seefeldt
The structure of the active site alone says little about how nitrogenase works (iron, green; molybdenum, purple; sulfur, yellow; carbon, gray; oxygen, red; nitrogen, blue).
Credit: Courtesy Of Lance Seefeldt
The structure of the active site alone says little about how nitrogenase works (iron, green; molybdenum, purple; sulfur, yellow; carbon, gray; oxygen, red; nitrogen, blue).

Enzymology

In nature, enzymes known as nitrogenases convert N2 found in the environment into a form that can be used to make amino acids and other biologically valuable nitrogen compounds. A multidisciplinary team has now trapped N2-derived intermediates bound to a nitrogenase. This long-awaited achievement, the researchers say, may open the door to understanding how these enzymes work.

The structure of nitrogenase and its active site has been known for more than a decade, notes spectroscopist Brian M. Hoffman of Northwestern University. A complex metal cofactor in the multisubunit enzyme reduces N2 to NH3. But this structural information told us nothing about how this enzyme is able to bind and reduce substrates, Hoffman points out.

For years, Hoffman has been working with biologist Dennis R. Dean of Virginia Tech and biochemist Lance C. Seefeldt of Utah State University to figure out how to trap and characterize nitrogenase intermediates that might shed light on the enzyme's mechanism. Now they've succeeded in trapping the enzyme with N2-derived intermediates bound to the active site (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2005, 127, 14960). This is the break needed to get at the mechanism of this complex metalloenzyme, Seefeldt says.

Guided by their previous experiments with nonphysiological substrates, the researchers exposed subtly modified versions of the enzyme to N2 or one of two suspected dinitrogen intermediates and flash-froze the samples. Spectroscopy confirmed that they had indeed captured enzyme-bound intermediates.

The team is now carrying out more spectroscopic work to deduce the structure of the trapped enzyme-bound intermediates. That work should shed light on the most pressing questions about how nitrogenase works, including where N2 binds to the active site and how it is reduced, Hoffman says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
For radical enzyme catalysis, an organometallic intermediate is pinpointed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Source Of Nitrogenase’s Carbide Found
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nitrogenase Cofactor Centers On Carbon

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE