Nominations Wanted for Carothers Award

The ACS Delaware Section is seeking nominations for the Carothers Award. Presented annually, the award recognizes scientific innovators who have made outstanding contributions and advances in industrial applications of chemistry. The award consists of a sculpture and a cash award of $2,000; it will be presented at the annual Carothers Award Lecture in April 2006.
Nominations should include the nominee's name, current position, and address; a concise rsum of the nominee's professional career; a narrative summary of the scientific achievements that form the basis for the nomination, including explanations of the importance of the work and, if possible, financial impact; a list of honors and awards with the dates received and the organizations conferring them; and a list of the nominee's more important publications. Additional supporting letters are encouraged. Nominations should be submitted by Nov. 25 to Dean G. Brown, secretary of the Carothers Award Committee, via e-mail at Dean.Brown@astrazeneca.com.
The award is sponsored by the Delaware Section and by DuPont, AstraZeneca, W.L. Gore, and Basell USA.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter