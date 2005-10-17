Nova Innovene Cuts Capacity

Nova Innovene, the European styrenics joint venture launched earlier this month, is wasting no time closing capacity as part of its $40 million cost-cutting program. The company is shuttering a 75,000-metric-ton-per-year expandable polystyrene plant in Carrington, U.K., and a 65,000-metric-ton EPS plant in Berre, France. The cuts represent 30% of the venture's and 10% of Europe's EPS capacity. The Carrington unit had been idle since 2002 (C&EN, Sept. 12, page 19). Nova is taking a third-quarter asset write-down of $75 million because of the closures.
