Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Rehnquist, Roberts, and the Environment

Past could be prologue to high court's future

by By Cheryl Hogue
October 17, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

At the beginning of this month, the U.S. Supreme Court began its first term under the leadership of new Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. As this new era begins, I am mulling over the environmental legacy of Roberts’ predecessor, William H. Rehnquist, who died in September.

Because the Supreme Court focuses on interpreting the U.S. Constitution, some of you might be startled at the idea that Rehnquist left an environmental imprint on U.S. jurisprudence. Those at odds with Rehnquist’s conservative politics may shudder at the thought that his views influenced—and likely will continue to affect—laws and regulations protecting the nation’s water, air, lands, and other natural resources. Others may delight that he had such sway.

This past summer, I had the privilege of taking a course in constitutional environmental law at the Vermont Law School. In virtually every topic we explored, my instructor, James R. May, a professor at the Widener University School of Law, pointed out Rehnquist’s influence in environmental rulings. I learned that while Rehnquist was consistent in applying his philosophies, his voting record in environmental cases was more complex than I’d ever realized.

Rehnquist led the Supreme Court to a greater emphasis on federalism—promoting the autonomy of states and trimming back the reach of the federal government. He favored protecting states from lawsuits that alleged they violated federal environmental laws, limiting the extent to which Congress could influence state environmental policies, and narrowing how much policy-making power Congress could leave to the Environmental Protection Agency. In addition, he sought to expand the extent to which some agencies must pay compensation to property owners for environmental regulation.

Many of his key rulings involved interpretation of the Commerce Clause of the Constitution. This provision gives Congress the power “to regulate Commerce … among the several States.” All federal environmental laws are based on Congress’ authority to regulate interstate commerce.

Arguably, the most influential Rehnquist-written opinions involving the Commerce Clause were in two cases that didn’t involve ecological matters but nonetheless affect environmental laws. In one, U.S. v. Lopez, the high court in 1995 struck down federal laws creating school zones free of handguns&#151;and set limits on Congress’ ability to regulate interstate commerce.

The Supreme Court in the second case, U.S. v. Morrison, nullified part of the Violence Against Women Act and more narrowly defined the regulation of interstate commerce. One condition set in the 2000 Morrison decision allows Congress to control only activities that are intrinsically economic in nature&#151;a criterion that could threaten the Endangered Species Act. A second legal “test” established in this case is designed to keep Congress out of areas that are traditionally regulated by states.

Some legal scholars argue that the standards set in the Rehnquist-penned Lopez and Morrison opinions are hard to reconcile with Supreme Court rulings from the past 60 years and thus difficult to apply. This would leave the high court open to deciding future Commerce Clause cases based on justices’ political leanings. Such cases could involve the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, the Superfund and hazardous waste laws, the federal pesticide statute, the Toxic Substances Control Act, the Endangered Species Act, and the National Environmental Policy Act.

Throughout his career on the Supreme Court, Rehnquist was generally viewed by environmental activists as unsympathetic to their concerns. Indeed, in most cases he voted against regulations and laws supported by environmentalists.

But Rehnquist sided with environmental protection in four key Supreme Court rulings that overturned state and local policies controlling trash and hazardous waste. In these cases, the court’s majority held that states and localities cannot restrict the amount of trash or hazardous waste that flows into their landfills from elsewhere in the U.S.—saying only Congress can regulate the interstate flow of waste. Rehnquist dissented in all four cases.

Consistent with his federalist views, Rehnquist argued that states should have the power to protect public health and their natural resources&#151;in this case, landfill capacity. In his dissent in a case involving a hazardous waste facility in Alabama, the chief justice offered detailed legal advice to the state on how it might achieve the goals of the law the high court struck down while avoiding constitutional problems.

Some legal analysts reckon that Roberts, a former clerk to Rehnquist, will lead the high court in a similar vein as the late chief justice. While Roberts no doubt will leave a unique mark on the court, a look at his predecessor’s record may provide some insight into the future direction of court rulings on environmental issues.

Views expressed on this page are those of the author and not necessarily those of ACS.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Federal judge scraps US EPA’s science rule
Clean Water Rule Catches Flak
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Clarifying The Clean Water Act’s Reach

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE