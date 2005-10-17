Waltermire Leaves Polyone

Thomas A. Waltermire has stepped down as president and CEO of polymer compounding firm PolyOne. William F. Patient, who retired in 1999 as CEO of Geon, one of PolyOne's predecessor companies, is now nonexecutive chairman and CEO until the firm finds a successor to Waltermire. Patient says, “The board understands Tom's difficult but reasoned decision that now is an appropriate time for a change in leadership.”
