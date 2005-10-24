ACS Member Satisfaction Survey

A total of 85% of American Chemical Society members are either very or somewhat satisfied with the society. Five percent are either very of somewhat dissatisfied. The remaining 10% take a neutral position.

This level of satisfaction does not vary greatly among membership groups by age, employer, or highest degree. Older members and members with graduate degrees, however, are a little more satisfied and apparently get more out of their membership.

All member groups rate the society especially high for its performance in what they perceive as its primary function as a provider of information on the science and profession of chemistry. They believe the society is doing somewhat less well in two other major functions-providing career- and employment-related support and doing good works for chemistry.

These are some of the major findings from a member satisfaction survey conducted last year by ACS. They are not surprising in that they are generally in line with results from earlier surveys of member attitudes and needs.

Results of the 2004 survey also indicate that among possible new programs and initiatives, current members have a preference for those that would enhance their careers or the standing of chemistry with the public. They show a relative lack of interest in initiatives that would diversify and broaden the society and its membership.

The new survey was conducted between August and October of last year. It involved a random sample of just over 3,500 of the members for whom ACS has e-mail addresses. The total usable response was 2,026, for a healthy response rate of 57%.

The sample was drawn from the entire membership, including those in the student, retired, and emeritus categories, as well as members living outside the U.S. The questionnaire for the study was developed from focus groups and inputs from members of the ACS Board of Directors and ACS staff.

Questions about the survey should be directed to Sarah Blendermann, manager of the Office of Member Information, at (202) 872–4617 or s_blendermann@acs.org.

An 85%/5% satisfied/dissatisfied ratio among members confirms that ACS is doing a lot of things right. Although true, that may not be the whole story. For any well-established and viable organization, the percentage of members who are dissatisfied is self-limiting. Such members tend to quit while the satisfied ones tend to stay. So it is possible to maintain a solid satisfied/dissatisfied ratio, but for a declining membership.

There are signs of this happening at ACS. Total membership of the society has declined from a peak of 162,200 at year-end 2001 to 158,126 at year-end 2004.

The decline for members in the domestic workforce-the society's core group-has been larger. It is down by 6,500 from its peak in 2000. The only other such substantial membership decline in the 128-year history of ACS was in the early 1970s.

The current overall levels of satisfaction do not vary by employer. The very plus somewhat satisfied total is 85% for industrial members and 84% for members in both academia and government service. By age, there is a difference. A high 90% of members 65 years or older-many of whom pay no or reduced dues-are satisfied. This compares with 85% of those between 40 and 64 and 84% of those younger than 40. Bachelor's degree members lag behind a little, with 79% being satisfied compared with 88% of master's and 86% of Ph.D.s.

Another indication of ACS's standing with its current members is the 82% of survey respondents who would definitely or probably recommend society membership to colleagues. This compares with the 4% who would not. The other 14% might or might not make such a recommendation.

The survey reveals that employers pay the dues of 40% of ACS members. This includes 60% of industry members, 13% of academics, and 19% of government members. When asked if they would renew their membership if their employer stopped paying, 28% indicated they definitely would and another 34% said that they probably would.

For the large number of industry members involved, the response was a total of 62% definitely or probably would renew, while 15% definitely or probably would not.

When queried about 31 specific current ACS programs and services, respondents indicated that the six they use, or are involved in, the most are all elements of the society's role as an information provider.

First is the print edition of Chemical & Engineering News, with 77% of respondents claiming to use or be involved with the publication. Then comes the ACS website, 69%; technical publications, 61%; national meetings and salary surveys, both 58%; and Chemical Abstracts/SciFinder, 52%.

This top group is followed by a range of generally broad-based programs including member newsletters at 43%; regional meetings, 38%; divisional activities, 34%; local section activities, 33%; continuing education programs, 23%; and career services, 22%. The third group is largely of more specialized programs. They range from insurance and travel services, both at 15%; precollege chemistry education, 10%; career guidance programs for students, 8%; and pre-high school chemistry education, 5%.

Responses on satisfaction with, and the importance of, 22 current functions and thrusts of the society indicate that the highest level of satisfaction, a sum of 75% very or somewhat satisfied, is with market intelligence like salary and employment trends. Second and third are two other information-related activities: publications that provide a broad view of the chemical sciences at 74% and publications that keep me abreast of the latest developments in my specialty at 70%.

There is a rough correlation between the perceived satisfaction and importance of these programs. When their satisfaction and importance are plotted, 10 of the 22 fall into the more satisfied/more important quadrant, and eight are in the less satisfied/less important quadrant.

Only one-recognition of members who have excelled in the chemical sciences-falls into the more satisfied/less important quadrant. Three are in the more telling less satisfied/more important quadrant. Two of these are related to individual members' careers. One is useful job listings and career services that could help with employment and job change. The other is advancing the profession and its status in society.

Of 13 possible new programs presented in the survey questionnaire, the three deemed most important by respondents are career related. They are job placement, continuing education in emerging and interdisciplinary fields, and continuing education to help chemical professionals advance to higher level positions.

Programs to encourage greater collaboration among chemists internationally; across disciplines; and across industrial, academic, and government employment rank in the middle ground. Certification in emerging interdisciplinary areas ranks as less important, as does certification of non-Ph.D. chemists as qualified chemical scientists.

Of eight possible new ACS online services, 72% of respondents deem a unified search engine for all ACS information to be extremely or very important. Highly focused short learning opportunities on the ACS website and at little or no cost to members come in second, at 59%. Potential ACS blogs rank lowest, at 30%.

Respondents' ranking of 12 possible new ACS initiatives gives insight into members' more outer-directed concerns. More programs promoting science education and scientific literacy in the schools ranks number one, with 75% deeming it extremely or very important.

Then comes more scientific advice to Congress on chemistry issues, at 68%; supporting efforts to make chemical plants more secure, 64%; increasing involvement of high school teachers in ACS, 63%; and efforts to halt carbon dioxide buildup and global warming, 59%.

The member attitude survey in 1990 was of domestic ACS members. It generated about 3,600 responses from a sample of 5,200 domestic members. They indicated that C&EN, publications in their field, Chemical Abstracts Service, national meetings, and salary surveys were-in that order-the five ACS services of most benefit to them (C&EN, July 30, 1990, page 42).

To quote the second paragraph of C&EN's 1990 story on that survey: ACS members in general are reasonably satisfied with the society and supportive of its goals and programs. However, many believe the society is falling short on some issues they perceive as important, particularly improving the public image of chemistry and providing more applied technical information. Elements of the membership would like to see some current programs enhanced, including those aimed at career assistance. And the level of member response to the society's many programs is somewhat uneven, with academic, mostly Ph.D., members making greater use of many ACS products and services than do B.S. members.

The more recent 2001 survey was an initiative of then-ACS president Attila E. Pavlath. It involved an e-mail poll of members for whom ACS had e-mail addresses. It generated about 8,000 responses (C&EN, Oct. 22, 2001, page 65).

Results showed the same high level of satisfaction with the society, with a total of 93% of all respondents extremely, very, or somewhat satisfied and 7% not very or not at all satisfied. They also showed the same edge for Ph.D.s-55% extremely or very satisfied compared with 47% of bachelor's-and for older members, at 60%, compared with younger members' 48%. The 2001 survey also revealed relatively higher levels of involvement with the society for academics, Ph.D.s, and older members.

Of possible enhanced efforts or new initiatives for ACS, 2001 respondents rated as especially important expanded efforts on career development and job search; programs to improve science literacy and ensure quality chemical education; and efforts to foster more interaction among academic, industrial, and government chemical professionals.

The latest member survey confirms what has long been known-that ACS does a unique job as the dominant provider of essential information about the chemical sciences and the chemical profession.

Additionally, the society's extensive range of programs to support and improve chemistry education in general, broadly promote and advocate chemistry, provide continuing education for members, provide career and employment services, generate productive interactions among chemists, and do other good things for chemists and chemistry are also important components of why chemists become members of ACS.

Today, with declining ACS membership and chemistry's increasing role in emerging and interdisciplinary areas, the underlying question is, What can the society do to remain not only a financially sound provider of chemical information, but also a viable, and once again growing, membership organization?

Results from the new survey suggest the society's role of information provider is secure. But responses on the membership issues are ambivalent, especially in regard to ACS's role in chemistry-related interdisciplinary fields.

Possible new programs in continuing education in emerging and interdisciplinary fields and to encourage interdisciplinary collaboration among members are ranked second and fifth in importance, out of 13. But certification in emerging interdisciplinary areas ranks near the bottom.