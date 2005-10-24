Advertisement

8343covaartemisiacxd.jpg
8343covaartemisiacxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 24, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 43

New antimalarial drugs are needed to ensure that effective and affordable treatments continue to be available and are not lost to parasite resistance

Volume 83 | Issue 43
Pharmaceuticals

Fighting Malaria

New antimalarial drugs are needed to ensure that effective and affordable treatments continue to be available and are not lost to parasite resistance

Molecular-scale Wear and Tear

The chemical underpinnings of friction, wear, and lubrication are discussed at conference

Nanocar Rolls into Action

World's first molecular car zips about on fullerene wheels

  • Physical Chemistry

    Paper Draws Criticism

    Peer-reviewed paper arguing for the uncertainty of radiometric dating raises anticreationist hackles

  • Business

    New Bearings in Fine Chemicals

    The pressures of a prolonged slump have diluted the Eurocentric nature of custom synthesis

  • Safety

    Captive Shippers Demand Options

    Rail shippers face uphill battle in effort to persuade Congress to increase freight competition

Science Concentrates

image name
Physical Chemistry

Cubic Assembly Encloses Nanovoid

Bulky groups enable macrocycles to pack as nanocubes rather than columnar stacks

Business & Policy Concentrates

