Fighting Malaria
New antimalarial drugs are needed to ensure that effective and affordable treatments continue to be available and are not lost to parasite resistance
October 24, 2005 Cover
Volume 83, Issue 43
The chemical underpinnings of friction, wear, and lubrication are discussed at conference
Peer-reviewed paper arguing for the uncertainty of radiometric dating raises anticreationist hackles
The pressures of a prolonged slump have diluted the Eurocentric nature of custom synthesis
Rail shippers face uphill battle in effort to persuade Congress to increase freight competition
Bulky groups enable macrocycles to pack as nanocubes rather than columnar stacks