Chemtura Nixes Class Settlements

Price-fixing woes still dog Chemtura. The firm, which earlier admitted to fixing prices for rubber and rubber chemicals, has called off $92 million in U.S. class-action settlements reached earlier this year with purchasers of rubber chemicals and ethylene-propylene-diene terpolymer (EPDM). The firm says too many claimants decided to opt out and pursue separate cases against it, so it is now in settlement discussions with the largest claimants. A $5 million class-action settlement with nitrile rubber claimants remains in effect, however.
