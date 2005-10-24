DuPont Assesses Hurricane Costs

DuPont expects to record costs of $150 million in the third quarter for clean-up, restoration of manufacturing operations, lost inventory, and humanitarian assistance associated with Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. In addition, the firm expects capital investments of about $115 million to restore or replace damaged equipment. DuPont had five sites in the path of Katrina and nine in the path of Rita. Based on preliminary estimates, DuPont expects its third-quarter earnings, excluding unusual items, to be in line with analysts' forecasts of 29 cents per share.
