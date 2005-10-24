Applicants are sought from chemical educators for grants given through the Dorothy & Moses Passer Fund. The fund, administered by the ACS Division of Chemical Education, supports grants for teachers in programs at two- and four-year colleges or universities that do not have advanced degree programs in the chemical sciences.
The awards are to support continuing education activities directly related to the applicants' teaching and must take them away from their campus. The applicants must be full-time faculty members at their institutions.
Closing dates are Jan. 1, April 1, and Sept. 1. For further information, contact Donald E. Jones, 3726 Connecticut Ave., N.W., Apt. 108, Washington, DC 20008; e-mail: djones@erols.com.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter