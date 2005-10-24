Lanxess Reaches Pact in France

Lanxess says unions at its La Wantzenau, France, nitrile butadiene rubber plant have agreed to a “solidarity pact” and to process optimizations that will save the plant about $13 million annually beginning in 2006. The moves are part of a corporate restructuring package designed to save Lanxess more than $70 million per year. Some 83 out of the 400 workers at the La Wantzenau plant will lose their jobs instead of the 100 originally planned.
