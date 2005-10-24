Advertisement

People

Mosher Award for Michael Doyle

October 24, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 43
University of Maryland Professor and Chair of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry Michael P. Doyle will be the recipient of the 2006 Harry & Carol Mosher Award of the ACS Santa Clara Valley Section.

The Mosher Award recognizes outstanding work in chemistry, advancing chemistry as a profession, and service to ACS. Doyle, who is active in ACS, has long-standing recognition as an educator and scientist. He received the society's highest award in chemical education, the George Pimentel Award, in 2002, and he has been the recipient of several awards for his research.

The Mosher Award is named for husband and wife--the late Harry S. Mosher of Stanford University and Carol W. Mosher of SRI International, Menlo Park, Calif. The award presentation and lecture will take place in January 2006 in California.

