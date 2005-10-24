Nancy Jackson Is Aises Professional of the Year

The National American Indian Science & Engineering Society (AISES) has selected Nancy Jackson of Sandia National Laboratories (SNL) to receive the second annual Professional of the Year Award for American Indians & Alaskan Natives. The award will be presented at the AISES national conference in Charlotte, N.C., on Nov. 4. Jackson, a member of the Seneca Nation of New York, will receive the award for overall leadership and technical achievement.
Jackson's role as deputy director of SNL's International Security Center in Albuquerque is central to U.S. attempts to reduce the threat of weapons proliferation and terrorism. Jackson is active in the American Chemical Society, where she is currently on the board of directors. She has also served on numerous committees and boards for the National Academies.
