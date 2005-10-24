Nominations Invited for Unilever Award

The ACS Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry invites nominations for the Unilever Award for Outstanding Young Investigator in Colloid & Surfactant Science. This annual award is to be presented at the 80th Colloid & Surface Science Symposium, which will be held on June 18–21, 2006, at the University of Colorado.

The award's purpose is to recognize and encourage fundamental work in colloid or surfactant science carried out in North America by researchers in the early stages of their careers. It consists of $3,000 and a plaque. In addition, up to $1,000 will be provided toward travel expenses to the meeting at which the award will be presented. The winner is expected to deliver a lecture.

Only those who are within seven years of having received their Ph.D. degree will be eligible for the award. The cutoff date for eligibility this year will be July 1, 1999. Special consideration will be given to the originality and creativity of the work and to its potential impact. The research must have been carried out in North America.

The nomination packet should contain the nomination letter, three letters of support from others in addition to the nomination letter, the nominee's curriculum vita with a complete list of publications, and reprints of up to five papers. The nomination letter should also contain a 25-word citation that reflects the nominee's achievements. Only complete packages that include all of the listed elements will be accepted. All support letters should be included in the packet, not sent separately. If you are unable to send a complete package electronically, four hard copies of the nomination packet are required. The judges will consider originality, quality, and significance of the work and its potential impact on current and future research as well as on industrial and commercial applications.

