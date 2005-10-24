Promotions

Academe

UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA, CHARLOTTE

Markus Etzkorn has joined the department of chemistry as an assistant professor. He was recently a postdoctoral research associate at the University of Southern California's Loker Hydrocarbon Research Institute. Etzkorn's research interests include the study of strained polycyclic aromatic systems, high-energy-density materials, and organofluorine chemistry. He earned B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. degrees in chemistry from Albert-Ludwigs University, Freiburg, Germany.

UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH

Anna C. Balazs has been named a distinguished professor of chemical and petroleum engineering. Balazs' research focuses on theoretical and computer modeling of the thermodynamic and kinetic behavior of polymer blends and composites. Balazs earned an A.B. degree with honors in physics from Bryn Mawr College, in Pennsylvania, and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in materials science and engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Associations

AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY

Washington, D.C.

Glenn S. Ruskin has joined the society as director of its Office of Legislative & Government Affairs. For the past seven years, he served as vice president of public affairs for Solutia. Before that, Ruskin was with Ciba Specialty Chemicals and Ciba-Geigy Corp. He also worked for several years on the staff of Rep. James J. Howard (D-N.J.). Ruskin received a B.A. in political science from Drew University, Madison, N.J., and a master's of science in administration from George Washington University, Washington, D.C.

CHEMICAL HERITAGE FOUNDATION (CHF)

Philadelphia

Shelley Wilkes Geehr has been named director of communications and marketing. Geehr has worked in all aspects of publications and marketing at CHF for more than seven years. Before coming to CHF, she worked in publications management for the Risk Management Association.

Business

CHEMCENTRAL

Chicago

Samuel W. Ach has been elected senior vice president, general counsel, and secretary. In addition to working for the Illinois Department of Transportation and SBC/Ameritech Corp., he has served as a partner in the law firm Butler Rubin Saltarelli & Boyd, where he focused on reinsurance and environmental litigation.

Kristine J. Weigal has been appointed vice president of corporate business development. Weigal joined the company in 1986 as a sales representative and most recently served as director of corporate business/account development. She earned a B.S. in chemistry and business from the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, and an M.B.A. in operations and production management from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater.

ROHM AND HAAS

Philadelphia

Patrice Barthelmes, previously vice president and business unit director for circuit board technologies, has become head of the plastics additives business. He is based in Paris and retains his responsibilities as general manager for Rohm and Haas France. He holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from National Institute of Applied Sciences, Toulouse, France, and an M.S. in international management from International Institute for Management Development, Lausanne, Switzerland.

Luis Fernandez has been promoted from vice president and business unit director for plastics additives to head of the global architectural and functional coatings business. Fernandez has worked in Latin America, Europe, and North America for a number of the company's coatings and plastics businesses. He holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana, in Mexico.

Sam Shoemaker has become business unit director for circuit board technologies and regional director for the company's Asia-Pacific region. He previously had regional business responsibilities for circuit board technologies and packaging and finishing technologies. Based in Hong Kong, Shoemaker also heads strategic planning for the Asia-Pacific region. He holds a B.A. in chemistry from the University of San Diego.

SPECTRUM CHEMICALS & LABORATORY PRODUCTS

Gardena, Calif.

Elizabeth Ferguson-Brown has been promoted from president to CEO. She joined the company in 1988, and she has worked for more than 22 years in the chemical industry. Ferguson-Brown holds a B.A. in chemistry from Wayne State University, Detroit.

Mark Hurd has been promoted to president. He started at Spectrum in 1989 and most recently was executive vice president. Hurd earned a B.S. in chemistry from the University of California, Irvine, and an M.B.A. from UC Fullerton.

OTHER COMPANIES

Charles Barber has joined Cognis Nutrition & Health, La Grange, Ill., as technical services manager. He will be responsible for managing product and application development projects for customers in the functional food and food technology markets. Barber was previously an applications scientist at Archer Daniels Midland. He holds a B.S. in biology and chemistry from Millikin University, Decatur, Ill.

Mark Chadwick has left BioFocus to become laboratory services business manager at Excelsyn Molecular Development, Holywell, Wales. He has also worked at Cambridge Drug Discovery, Cambridge Genetics, and Cambridge University. Chadwick earned a B.S. with honors in genetics from the University of Nottingham, in England, and a Ph.D. in molecular biology from the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, in England.

