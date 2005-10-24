Plastics Recycling Award Nominations

The Plastics & Environmental Division (PED) of the Society of Plastics Engineers is seeking nominations for this year's Environmental Sustainability & Recycling in Action Awards. These awards will be presented during PED's Global Plastics Environmental Conference, which will be held on Feb. 28-March 2, 2006, in Atlanta and will recognize corporations and other institutions (not individuals) that have demonstrated environmental leadership and excellence through significant achievements in the following categories: environmental stewardship; plastics recycling; new technologies in materials and processes; plastic materials from renewable sources and applications; enabling technologies in processes and procedures; design for sustainability; and emerging technologies in materials, processes, and applications. To qualify, achievements must be commercial or adopted in 2005.
The nominations must contain detailed information regarding the accomplishments and the reason for the nomination. Submit nominations to Society of Plastics Engineers Environmental Division, Attention: Gwen Mathis, P.O. Box 441, Lindale, GA 30147–0441; (800) 798–1241; fax (706) 295–4276; e-mail: Gwensmathis@aol.com. The deadline for receipt of all nominations is Nov. 10.
