Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Plastics Recycling Award Nominations

October 24, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The Plastics & Environmental Division (PED) of the Society of Plastics Engineers is seeking nominations for this year's Environmental Sustainability & Recycling in Action Awards. These awards will be presented during PED's Global Plastics Environmental Conference, which will be held on Feb. 28-March 2, 2006, in Atlanta and will recognize corporations and other institutions (not individuals) that have demonstrated environmental leadership and excellence through significant achievements in the following categories: environmental stewardship; plastics recycling; new technologies in materials and processes; plastic materials from renewable sources and applications; enabling technologies in processes and procedures; design for sustainability; and emerging technologies in materials, processes, and applications. To qualify, achievements must be commercial or adopted in 2005.

The nominations must contain detailed information regarding the accomplishments and the reason for the nomination. Submit nominations to Society of Plastics Engineers Environmental Division, Attention: Gwen Mathis, P.O. Box 441, Lindale, GA 30147–0441; (800) 798–1241; fax (706) 295–4276; e-mail: Gwensmathis@aol.com. The deadline for receipt of all nominations is Nov. 10.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Carothers Award open for nominations
Nominations open for Green Chemistry Challenge Awards
Call for nominations for Green Chemistry Challenge Awards

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE