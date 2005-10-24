Raymond Receives Izatt-Christensen Award

Kenneth N. Raymond, Professor of Chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley, received the 2005 Izatt-Christensen Award at the 30th International Symposium on Macrocyclic Chemistry in Dresden, Germany, on July 21. The award, which recognizes outstanding achievement in macrocyclic chemistry, is sponsored by IBC Advanced Technologies and consists of a $2,000 honorarium, partial support for travel expenses to the symposium, and an engraved plaque.
Raymond's research has focused on metal coordination chemistry, with an emphasis on metal-siderophore complexation. His extension of macrocyclic chemistry into the field of metal-complex clusters has resulted in exciting new chemistry. His work has extended to the quantitative encapsulation of guests into supramolecular clusters. He has demonstrated the importance of host-guest interactions in stabilizing otherwise unstable clusters.
