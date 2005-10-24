Rockwood to Buy Süd-Chemie Unit

Rockwood Holdings has agreed to acquire Süd-Chemie's performance additive business unit, which produces rheological additives. Rockwood also will acquire Süd-Chemie's additive business for carbonless copying paper. Combined annual sales of the businesses are about $50 million. The rheological additive products are used in the coatings, ink, and personal care industries to improve the flow of finished products.
