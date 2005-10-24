A Sea of Missing Opportunities

[+]Enlarge Credit: University Of Kansas University Relations Photo

One indicator of the future health of the scientific and technological enterprise in the U.S. is our willingness to invest in foundational science and technology, research infrastructure, and the human capacity necessary to maintain our scientific leadership. Continuing trends in federal funding of both scientific research and science education are indicators of a troubled future for the sectors of our economy whose products and services are derived from scientific and technological innovation.

Current budget proposals offer little prospect of growth in National Science Foundation and National Institutes of Health programs, with a real cut of 21% in research programs in the Department of Defense portfolio. What stands out in the current budget proposal are draconian cuts in NSFs Directorate for Education & Human Resources (EHR). Total cuts out of last years EHR budget came to $96 million, or a 10% cut. This cut was compounded by the permanent elimination of $30 million that supported the Systemic Initiatives program. The damage is further compounded in the proposed fiscal 2006 budget, which cuts an additional $111 million, or 13%, of the current total EHR budget.

As chemists, does this misfortune at EHR really matter to us? Should EHR programs at NSF be as important to us as programs in the scientific directorates? Would we even notice if EHR simply ceased to exist? The answers to these questions are, respectively: Yes! Yes!! And, let me be absolutely clear about this, YES!!!

The list of strategic and highly successful programs administered by EHR includes Research Experiences for Undergraduates (see page 99); Integrative Graduate Education & Research Traineeship; Course, Curriculum & Laboratory Improvement; and Mathematics & Science Partnerships, to name just a few. Moreover, EHR has historically partnered with NSFs Chemistry Division to develop and fund innovative and much-admired educational initiatives.

NSF, through EHR, is the only federal agency that provides a complementary array of programs in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education at the K–12, college and university, graduate, postgraduate, and continuing education levels. It is really the only federal agency with substantial resources directed solely at improving STEM education. In addition, the recent focus of No Child Left Behind (NCLB) on mathematics and literacy in K–12 education has resulted in disinvestment in science education in funding provided to local school districts through Department of Education block-grant programs.

EHR is the only funding directorate within the federal government where scientists and engineers consistently are ensured a place at the table in education projects.

EHR is the only source of funding within federal agencies articulating the vision that projects supporting STEM education should generate new research-based knowledge about educational improvement. EHR is the only funding directorate within the federal government where scientists and engineers consistently are ensured a place at the table in education projects. Moreover, the directorate often mandates that scientists and engineers adopt roles as leaders of educational reform efforts, including those in the K–12 arena. EHR programs have promoted partnerships among professionals and professional educators that have resulted in innovative, engaging, and content-rich educational materials.

This is particularly true in K–12 education. NSF programs have supported the development of numerous high-quality research-based texts and of instructional resources and tools for secondary science and mathematics courses, and have been instrumental in improving the quality of elementary and secondary curricula. K–12 science remains an area where there is a great need for scientists to partner with educators and curriculum experts to improve student outcomes. There is also a great need for science content enhancement that will help teachers at the elementary and middle school levels achieve the highly qualified teacher status mandated by NCLB. The impending retirement of many veteran K–12 science teachers over the next five to 10 years is yet another compelling argument for a strong commitment by scientists and the nation to programs like those funded through NSF-EHR.

Were NSFs EHR Directorate to wither from lack of funding, scientists would find themselves awash in a sea of missing opportunities. Note that I said missing opportunities, because many avenues for the involvement of scientists in improving K–12 education, as well as university instruction and public outreach, would evaporate for lack of funding. The active engagement of scientists in defining the scholarship of science education is essential if we are to maintain a strong voice in how our fields are introduced in the curriculum to K–12 students, sustain research-based innovation in science education in the university setting, and communicate the significance of science to the public.

EHR funding provides unique opportunities for us to foster the engagement of scientists in educational research and to prepare future scientists who will serve our society. EHR is a valuable national resource that is worthy of support by ACS members.

The ACS Society Committee on Educations input on the ACS policy statement regarding the NSF budget reflects the central role of EHR in maintaining the vitality of our discipline. To play your part, go to the ACS Legislative Action Center at chemistry.org/government/lac to send an e-mail message in support of EHR. Sustained support for science education is not an investment our nation can afford to defer.

