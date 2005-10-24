Sensient Plans Cutbacks

Flavor, fragrance, and color producer Sensient Technologies says it is evaluating ways to reduce costs by cutting employment and rationalizing “certain facilities.” The announcement came after the firm reported earnings for the quarter ending on Sept. 30 of $14 million, down 35% from the same period a year ago. The firm blames the shortfall on lower ink volumes and a sharp rise in costs for raw materials and energy.
