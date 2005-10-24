Undergraduate Fellowships in Fluorine Chemistry

The ACS Division of Fluorine Chemistry is now collecting proposals for its Moissan Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowships in Fluorine Chemistry for research to be done in the summer of 2006. Intended to encourage an interest in fluorine chemistry among prospective graduate students, the program provides faculty $2,500 to pay for a student's salary during a 10-week program. In addition, a limited stipend will be available for students to present their research results at ACS-sponsored meetings.
Applications may be submitted by any faculty member conducting research in fluorine chemistry. The application should be no longer than five pages and should outline the specific research to be undertaken by the student, present reasons for anticipating progress by the student during the allotted time, and suggest how the program might encourage the student to pursue graduate work in fluorine chemistry. All applications must be signed by the applicant and must state that the faculty member has adequate facilities and sufficient additional funds to cover research expenses for the proposed research program.
Mail applications in triplicate by Dec. 15 to Gary J. Schrobilgen, Department of Chemistry, McMaster University, Hamilton, ON L8S 4M1, Canada. Applications may also be sent electronically as a Word document to schrobil@mcmaster.ca. No more than one award will be provided to an individual applicant per year.
