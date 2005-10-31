Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

BASF, Dow Plan More Propylene Oxide Units

by Alexander H. Tullo
October 31, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Technology

The BASF and Dow Chemical plant in Antwerp, Belgium, is only the start of commercialization of a hydrogen peroxide-based route to propylene oxide (PO), the companies say. The technology—dubbed HPPO—may be incorporated in future plants in the U.S. and Asia.

The companies say they are ready to start construction on the first plant early next year at BASF’s complex in Antwerp. It will have 300,000 metric tons of annual PO capacity when it starts up in 2008.

A joint venture between BASF and Solvay will concurrently build a hydrogen peroxide plant at the same site to provide feedstock. The 230,000-metric-ton-per-year facility will use Solvay’s “high-productivity” technology, which the firm is rolling out at hydrogen peroxide plants worldwide.

In addition to Antwerp, BASF says it is planning an HPPO unit in Geismar, La., by 2009. “BASF needs a long-term secured supply of PO for our polyetherol and PO derivative business based on competitive conditions,” says Jean-Pierre Dhanis, president of BASF’s polyurethanes division. “With another HPPO plant in the U.S., we come much closer to that goal.”

Both BASF and Dow say they are evaluating HPPO for plants in Asia, individually or together, by the end of the decade. “Development of additional projects using the HPPO technology, particularly in Asia, is a priority for Dow,” says Earl Shipp, global vice president of Dow oxides and glycols. Dow is also considering additional European propylene glycol capacity by 2007.

The companies claim lower capital costs because HPPO plants produce no coproduct styrene or tert-butyl alcohol, as do many other PO plants. The plants also free PO production from the output of other chemicals that can be more difficult to sell.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Evonik and Dow test propylene glycol process
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ineos to build $3.4 billion cracker in Antwerp
Ineos progresses plans for U.S. ethylene oxide plant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE