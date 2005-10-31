BASF, Dow Plan More Propylene Oxide Units

Technology
The BASF and Dow Chemical plant in Antwerp, Belgium, is only the start of commercialization of a hydrogen peroxide-based route to propylene oxide (PO), the companies say. The technology—dubbed HPPO—may be incorporated in future plants in the U.S. and Asia.
The companies say they are ready to start construction on the first plant early next year at BASF’s complex in Antwerp. It will have 300,000 metric tons of annual PO capacity when it starts up in 2008.
A joint venture between BASF and Solvay will concurrently build a hydrogen peroxide plant at the same site to provide feedstock. The 230,000-metric-ton-per-year facility will use Solvay’s “high-productivity” technology, which the firm is rolling out at hydrogen peroxide plants worldwide.
In addition to Antwerp, BASF says it is planning an HPPO unit in Geismar, La., by 2009. “BASF needs a long-term secured supply of PO for our polyetherol and PO derivative business based on competitive conditions,” says Jean-Pierre Dhanis, president of BASF’s polyurethanes division. “With another HPPO plant in the U.S., we come much closer to that goal.”
Both BASF and Dow say they are evaluating HPPO for plants in Asia, individually or together, by the end of the decade. “Development of additional projects using the HPPO technology, particularly in Asia, is a priority for Dow,” says Earl Shipp, global vice president of Dow oxides and glycols. Dow is also considering additional European propylene glycol capacity by 2007.
The companies claim lower capital costs because HPPO plants produce no coproduct styrene or tert-butyl alcohol, as do many other PO plants. The plants also free PO production from the output of other chemicals that can be more difficult to sell.
