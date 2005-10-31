New Materials For Aging Space Shuttle

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8344covshuttle.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8344covshuttle.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 31, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 44

As NASA pushes to get its space shuttle fleet flying, researchers are developing materials for on-orbit repairs to avoid a repeat of the Columbia disaster

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 83 | Issue 44
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Materials

New Materials For Aging Space Shuttle

As NASA pushes to get its space shuttle fleet flying, researchers are developing materials for on-orbit repairs to avoid a repeat of the Columbia disaster

Trends in Academic R&D Spending

Spending by the chemical research sector grew 7.9% in 2003, beating 10-year average

BASF to Cut Back U.S. Operations

Firm to consolidate U.S. sites and trim 400 jobs to achieve $150 million in savings

  • Biological Chemistry

    Anticancer Agents Found in Aged Wine

    Compounds from oak casks react with wine components to form topoisomerase II inhibitors

  • Business

    More Change for Contract Research

    U.S. chemistry services industry struggles to adapt to new global outsourcing environment

  • Policy

    A Smaller Right-to-know?

    EPA plans to reduce reports to every other year, allow more facilities to submit less information

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Education

Lessons Learned From Reality TV

Chemistry professor discovers that accuracy and entertainment don’t always go together on TV

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Pumpkin flashing, Army Humvees can produce water, Nicotine fix from beer

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT