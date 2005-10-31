New Materials For Aging Space Shuttle
As NASA pushes to get its space shuttle fleet flying, researchers are developing materials for on-orbit repairs to avoid a repeat of the Columbia disaster
October 31, 2005 Cover
Volume 83, Issue 44

Spending by the chemical research sector grew 7.9% in 2003, beating 10-year average
Firm to consolidate U.S. sites and trim 400 jobs to achieve $150 million in savings
Compounds from oak casks react with wine components to form topoisomerase II inhibitors
U.S. chemistry services industry struggles to adapt to new global outsourcing environment
EPA plans to reduce reports to every other year, allow more facilities to submit less information
Chemistry professor discovers that accuracy and entertainment don’t always go together on TV