Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA Reopens Comments on Mercury Rule

October 31, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Photo By Branson Reynolds
Credit: Photo By Branson Reynolds

EPA is accepting additional public comments on certain parts of its March final rule regulating mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants (C&EN, March 21, page 11). Although it is unusual for the agency formally to accept comments on rules after they are finalized, EPA is doing so in this case at the request of more than a dozen states and several environmental groups. The states and environmentalists oppose the part of the final rule that establishes an emissions cap on mercury releases and lets power plants trade emission allowances. They argue that the Clean Air Act does not allow pollution trading of toxic substances such as mercury. EPA says it will accept new comments on its cap-and-trade approach for regulating power-plant mercury. It will also allow comments related to a Bush Administration decision overturning the agency's 2000 legal determination that mercury releases from power plants should be reduced by emission control technology and not through a cap-and-trade program.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Schedule Set For Mercury Reductions
Supreme Court Denies Mercury Rule Appeal
Air Pollution

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE