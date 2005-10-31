Advertisement

Environment

Government & Policy Roundup

October 31, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 44
The Department of Homeland Security and EPA are jointly funding the establishment of the Center for Advancing Microbial Risk Assessment at Michigan State University. MSU was awarded $10 million for five years. One objective is to build a national network for transferring information about microbial risk assessment to academia, government, and the private sector.

The Senate has delayed voting on a bill to expand the federal stem cell policy (S. 471) until early next year. Prior to this announcement, Sen. Arlen Specter (R-Pa.) had threatened to attach the legislation as an amendment to the Health & Human Services appropriations bill.

Purchases of “green” electric power generated from wind, biomass, and other renewable sources have grown more than 1,000% since 2000, with capacity jumping from 167 MW to 2,233 MW at the end of 2004, the Energy Department reported last week. Renewable power accounts for about 2% of the nation's electricity supply, but is increasing steadily as demand rises.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

