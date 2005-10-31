Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Molecular Motor Spins on Surface

Light-driven rotors could lead to more complex nanoscale devices

by Bethany Halford
October 31, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Nanotechnology

By anchoring a chiral helical alkene onto a gold nanoparticle, chemists in the Netherlands have created the first light-driven molecular rotary motor attached to a solid surface (Nature 2005, 437, 1337). This mounted molecule, the researchers say, might be a first step toward the construction of more elaborate and functional nanosized mechanical devices and perhaps systems to exploit solar energy.

Fastening a rotary molecule to something solid, as Ben L. Feringa and colleagues at the University of Groningen have done, brings these spinning systems closer to becoming useful nanomachines.

Putting motors on a surface is important because it should make it easier for them to do useful things, like move themselves or cargo, or change the nature of the surface in response to a stimulus, says T. Ross Kelly, a Boston College chemistry professor who made a molecular motor that runs on chemical fuel.

Feringas team uses two thiol groups to affix their molecular motor to a gold nanoparticle. Two eight-carbon legs link these thiols to the alkene motor. The researchers note that they chose this lengthy anchor to minimize any direct electronic interaction between the alkene and the gold particle.

The researchers start the motors rotation by photoisomerizing the double bond. This forces the methyl group on the molecules lone stereocenter into an energetically disfavored orientation. When heated, this unstable isomer undergoes a helical inversion, resulting in a net 180 rotation. This step also ensures unidirectional movement. Repeating the two isomerizations completes the 360 revolution.

Vincenzo Balzani, a molecular machine pioneer at Italys University of Bologna, notes that Feringas motor doesnt do any work at present. He adds, however, that the system has the intrinsic advantage of being light driven. It is indeed an important step toward the construction of artificial systems that, in the long run, will hopefully lead to the exploitation of solar energy for information processing or energy-conversion purposes.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Electric molecular motor charges ahead
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Catalyst chirality switched with a flash of light
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Molecular motor turns rotor

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE