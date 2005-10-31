Advertisement

Environment

Outstanding Student Affiliate Chapters

October 31, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 44
The ACS Society Committee on Education (SOCED) selects student affiliate chapters to receive special recognition on the basis of their programs and activities as described in their annual reports. Awards are classified as outstanding, commendable, and honorable mention. Chapters that do not qualify for these awards receive a certificate of achievement for meritorious service.

For the 2004–05 academic year, SOCED confers 32 outstanding, 62 commendable, and 82 honorable mention awards. Plaques will be presented to these chapters during the 231st ACS national meeting in Atlanta on March 26, 2006. For each of the outstanding, commendable, and honorable chapters, the award-winning institution, chapter president and report writer, and faculty advisers are listed here, in that order. Also listed are chapters that will be recognized by the ACS Green Chemistry Institute as “green chapters” for successfully completing green chemistry activities.

Outstanding

Augustana C, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Kelsie Betsch; Jetty Duffy-Matzner

Austin Peay State U, Clarksville, Tenn.; Kenneth Robertson; Ron Robertson and Carrie Brennan

Barry U, Miami Shores, Fla.; Angelica Montoya and Silvia Lopez; George H. Fisher

Brigham Young U, Provo, Utah; Carrie Jensen and Scott Bean; Eric T. Sevy

California State Polytechnic U, Pomona; Andy Lee and Tomas Ruelas; Charles Millner and Laurie S. Starkey

Central Michigan U, Mount Pleasant; Meghann Vanslager; Sharyl Majorski

Claflin U, Orangeburg, S.C.; Ijeoma Emeike; Angela Peters

C of Saint Elizabeth, Morristown, N.J.; Christine Haitmanek and Michelle Silva; Sr. Marian José Smith

Community C of Philadelphia; Stacy Gibbs and Gerald Bohrer; Annamaria Fulep and Kathleen Harter

Glenville State C, West Virginia.; Andrew Bleigh; Kevin L. Evans

Illinois Wesleyan U, Bloomington; David Aggen; Laura Moore and Rebecca Roesner

Lander U, Greenwood, S.C.; Alexandra Foguth; Ralph C. Layland

Louisiana State U, Baton Rouge; Pavan Bellamkonda and Jennifer Armstrong; Paul Russo and Robert Strongin

Northeast Texas Community C, Mount Pleasant; Brandon Riley and Ashly Perryman; James Archer, Lawrence Brough, and Mary Hearron

Northwestern State U, Natchitoches, La.; Colin Conerly; Gillian E. A. Rudd and Walter A. Flomer

Sacred Heart U, Fairfield, Conn.; Melissa Hernandez; Linda Farber

Saint Mary’s C, Notre Dame, Ind.; Nona Hollenbaugh; Christopher Dunlap

Santa Clara U, California; Jennifer Murphy; Linda S. Brunauer

Texarkana C, Texas; Kristin Williams; Mike Buttram and Patti Harman

Texas A&M U, Kingsville; Trisha Curran and Sheila Slaughter; Thomas Hays

Union U, Jackson, Tenn.; Sarah Perlinger and Kenneth Lewoczko; Charles M. Baldwin

U of Detroit Mercy, Michigan; Annie Labut and Karrie Manes; Matthew Mio and Katherine Lanigan

U of Pittsburgh, Sarah C. Bell and Joan M. Fletcher, George C. Bandik

U of Pittsburgh, Titusville Pao; Stacy Askey and Tom Krupa; Ping Furlan

U of Puerto Rico, Aguadilla; Anthony Rodríguez and Debra Ramos; Carlos R. Ruiz and Rafael A. Estremara Andújar

U of Puerto Rico, Arecibo; Glamil M. Acevedo Pietro and Nancy I. Mendez Crespo; Maiella Ramos

U of Puerto Rico, Humacao; Kaliris Rodríguez and Janine Reyes; Juan Suárez

U of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras; Manuel Rodríguez and Eliezer Calo; Ingrid Montes

U of Tennessee, Martin; Minesh S. Patel and Andrew R. Bernard; S. K. Airee

U of Texas, Tyler; Scott Brown; Brian Taylor and Neil Gray

U of Toledo, Ohio; Andrew Stelzer; Julie Mosher

Xavier U of Louisiana, New Orleans; Ayanna U. Jackson and Takena S. Reese; Vincent Giannamore and Mike Adams

Commendable

Angelo State U, San Angelo, Texas; Chris Hobbs; Nick Flynn and Donna Howell

Arkansas State U, State University; Jacob Walls and Matthew Whiteside; Mark Draganjac

California State U, Chico; Allen Ricks and Kristin Milinkevich; David Ball

Carroll C, Waukesha, Wis.; Cara Casper; Michael Schuder

Centenary C of Louisiana, Shreveport; Laurie Stevison; Thomas M. Ticich

Central Missouri State U, Warrensburg; Cheryl Ragan; Renée Cole

Christian Brothers U, Memphis; David Tran and Sarah Wright; Mike Condren

Duquesne U, Pittsburgh; Ed Franklin; Ted Weismann

Eastern Oregon U, La Grande; Calvin Davis; Anna Cavinato

Emory & Henry C, Virginia; Acacia Lamb and Van Tran; James Duchamp

Ferris State U, Big Rapids, Mich.; Erica Touhill and Lindsey Wynkoop; Pasquale Di Raddo

Florida International U, Miami; Marilyn Prieto and Brandon Meyers; Piero Gardinali and Konstantinos Kavallieratos

Florida Southern C, Lakeland; Bradley West and Noramis Carrasquillo; Carmen Valdez Gauthier

Georgia Southern U, Statesboro; Bryan Sears; Michele Davis McGibony

Henderson State U, Arkadelphia, Ark.; Joshua Dilley and Catherine Hill; Janice O’Donnell

Hendrix C, Conway, Ark.; Patrick A. Brown; David A. Hales and M. Warfield Teague

Illinois Valley Community C, Oglesby; Kaylyn Tunis and Stephen Gnidovec; Matthew Johll and Jeffrey Carver

Interamerican U of Puerto Rico, Metropolitan Campus, San Juan; Juan Carlos David and Heriberto Fuentes; Izander Rosada-Lozada

Interamerican U of Puerto Rico, San German; Nicole M. Moreno and Awilda Sanchez; Angela M. González

James Madison U, Harrisonburg, Va.; Michael Peretich; Barbara Reisner and Kevin Minbiole

Los Angeles City C, Derek Ross and Abraham Bahiru, Aaron Brown and Terry Boan

Lock Haven U of Pennsylvania, Jim Nye, Brent D. May

Manhattan C/C of Mount Saint Vincent, Riverdale, N.Y.; Maria Andal and Alicia Mullaley; Pamela Kerrigan and James McCullagh

Mercer U, Macon, Ga.; Larissa Spell and Beth Rainwater; Nancy Carter Dopke and Brian Rood

Michigan Technological U, Houghton; Louis Pignotti; Dave Chesney

Northern Kentucky U, Highland Heights; Michelle Wiggers; Keith A. Walters and Heather Bullen

Ouachita Baptist U, Arkadelphia, Ark.; Charles Robinson; Marty Perry and Joe Bradshaw

Saginaw Valley State U, University Center, Mich.; Matthew Heggan; Deborah Huntley

St. Francis U, Loretta, Pa.; Paul Johns; Balazs Hargittai

St. Louis U, Dhara Sheth and Jennifer Fraser, Alexa Serfis

St. Vincent C, Latrobe, Pa.; Joy Tomko; Matt Fisher

Seton Hill U, Greensburg, Pa.; Nicole Lock; Susan Yochum

Simmons C, Boston; Marcy Keddy and Azra Idrizovic; Richard Gurney

South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City; Jessie Ashley and Eric Olson; Kyle Felling

South Texas C, McAllen; Gracie Carriaga; Ludivina Avila and Enriqueta Cortez

Southern Methodist U, Dallas; Clayton Mauldin; Patty Wisian-Neilson

Southwestern Community C, Chula Vista, Calif.; Roberto Vazquez; David R. Brown

Suffolk U, Boston; Raksmey Im; Doris Lewis

Tarleton State U, Stephenville, Texas; Amanda Charlton and Richard Sevcik; Peter Bell and Howard Nance

Tennessee Technological U, Cookeville; Trevor Bell and Andrea Looney; David Crouse

Texas A&M U, College Station; Trevor Ewers and Jennifer Goss; Tammy Tiner and Marilyn Warren

Texas Southern U, Houston; Chelsea Harris and Devon Ponds; Tracey Simmons-Willis and Douglas M. Willis

Transylvania State U, Lexington, Ky.; Melissa Carter; Gerald Seebach and Eva Csuhai

Trinity U, San Antonio; Francine Cheng; Adam R. Urbach

Union C, Schenectady, N.Y.; Eric Dimise; Mary K. Carroll and Michael E. Hagerman

U of Arizona, Tucson; Nicole Rasmussen and John Pollard

U of California, San Diego; Robin Chow, Barbara Sawrey

U of Central Florida, Orlando; Erin Holland and Alysse Kowalski; Cherie L. Geiger

U of Colorado, Denver; Cassandra Voegl; Susan Schelble

U of Colorado, Colorado Springs; Chris Anderton and John Nelson; David Weiss

U of Georgia, Athens; Michelle L. Borden; James Anderson

U of Houston, James Chen and Hoa Phan, Simon Bott

U of Michigan, Flint; Andy Doherty; Jessica Tischler

U of Northern Colorado, Greeley; Hannah Robus and Maria Kriz; Kimberly Pacheco

U of Puerto Rico, Mayaguez; Francis H. González; Sara Delgado

U of St. Thomas, Houston; J. T. Mayo and Michael W. Holliday; Thomas B. Malloy Jr.

U of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minn.; Rebecca Faber and Eric Fort; Tony Borgerding and Thomas Marsh

U of Wisconsin, Eau Claire; Lori Scardino and Damon Campbell; Alan Gengenbach and Kurt Wiegel

U of Wisconsin, Platteville; Jenni Braman; Tim Zauche

Virginia Wesleyan C, Norfolk; MariCarmen Korngiebel-Rosique; Joyce Easter

Waynesburg C, Pennsylvania; Jacquelyn Sassaman; Robert B. LaCount and Troy Milliken

Western Connecticut State U, Danbury; Christopher Berchem and Leah Maylott; Paula Secondo

Honorable Mention

Alvernia C, Reading, Pa.; Kevin Burns; Elaine Schalck

Armstrong Atlantic State U, Savannah, Ga.; Juan Aragon; Delana Nivens and Suzanne Carpenter

Aquinas C, Grand Rapids, Mich.; Melissa Conklin; Li Heng Chen and Elizabeth Jensen

Augusta State U, Georgia; Charles D. Quarles; Erick J. Zuckerman

Augustana C, Rock Island, Ill.; Jennifer Harmatys; Kurt Christoffel

Bridgewater State C, Massachusetts; Bethany Masten; Edward Brush and Cielito DeRamos King

Butler U, Indianapolis; Allison Knauff; John Esteb

Carlow U, Pittsburgh; Athena Spencer; David Gallaher

Carthage C, Kenosha, Wis.; Hillary Eggert; Christine Rener

Catawba C, Salisbury, N.C.; Tina Rummage and Brandie Shick; Mark Sabo

Central Washington U, Ellensburg; Nathan Ullom and David Nguyen; Eric Bullock

Clemson U, South Carolina; Albert Dukes and Anne Abole; John Kaup and Shiou-Jyh Hwy

C of Wooster, Ohio; James Faulkner and Daniel Shai; Winfield Glassey and Paul Bonvallet

Concordia U, St. Paul, Minn.; Kyle Warren and Nathan Burrows; David Blackburn

DePauw U, Greencastle, Ind.; Samuel Rund; David Roberts

Drury U, Springfield, Mo.; Sarah Richards and Ashley Simon; Scott Petrich

Eastern Illinois U, Charleston; David Rotsch and Charlott Hernández; Edward Treadwell and Scott Tremain

Emory U, Atlanta; Katherine Rodby; Tracy Morkin

Emporia State U, Kansas; Amanda Reeves and Matthew Drake; Jim Roach and Art Landis

Florida International U, Biscayne Bay Campus, North Miami; Jessalyn Machado and Angela Castello; Mayra Exposito and Milagros Delgado

Frostburg State U, Maryland; Ted Langan and Matthew Crawford; Don Weser

Georgia C & State U, Milledgeville; Nichelle Hart; Michael McGinnis and Catrena Higginbotham

Georgia State U, Atlanta; PhuongNhung Nguyen; Paul J. Franklin

Howard U, Washington, D.C.; Darrell Maxwell and Satara Brown; John Harkless and Shawn Abernathy

Idaho State U, Pocatello; Josie Watters and Candee LeBaron; Joshua J. Pak and Jeffrey Rosentreter

Indiana State U, Terre Haute; Valerie Schroeder and Rebecca Coates; Laurence Rosenhein

Lebanon Valley C, Annville, Pa.; Ashley Visneski and Dan Smith; Marc Harris and Tony Neidig

Loyola C in Maryland, Baltimore; Jeanne Gricoski and Stacy Watts; Elaine Shea

Manchester C, North Manchester, Ind.; Nicholaas Vermeulen; Susan J. Klein

Middle Tennessee State U, Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Brian Anderson; Andrienne Friedli and Gary White

Millersville U of Pennsylvania; Jennifer Boyer and Jodi Meyers; Lyman Rickard, Patricia Hill, and Laura Anna

Millikin U, Decatur; Ill.; Kristy Topalovich; George Bennett

Morehead State U, Kentucky; Brad P. Morgan; Mark T. Blankenbuehler

Mount St. Mary’s C, Los Angeles; Yuri Trejo and Ruth Villanueva; Deniz Cizmeciyan

Mount Union C, Alliance, Ohio; Lydia Bell; Scott Mason

Murray State U, Kentucky; Valerie Spivey; Harry Fannin

North Dakota State U, Fargo; Daniel Eiler; Seth Rasmussen

Northeastern U, Boston; Courtney Hrank and Amy Kallmerten; Thomas Gilbert

Northwestern U, Evanston, Ill.; Sriram Rangarajan; SonBinh T. Nguyen

Norwalk Community C, Connecticut; William Fike; John Dolhoun

Oral Roberts U, Tulsa, Okla.; Foster Lasley; Robert Stewart

Pepperdine U, Malibu, Calif.; Celeste Honaker and Mary Jones; Cecile Santos and Douglas Mulford

Pontifical Catholic U of Puerto Rico, Ponce; Marynellie Borges; José Escabí and Carmen Collazo

Roanoke C, Salem, Va.; Kimberly Berndsen; Vernon Miller and Adele Addington

Roger Williams U, Bristol, R.I.; Keith Douglas; Stephen O’Shea

Rutgers, State U of New Jersey, New Brunswick, Piscataway; David Fash; John Taylor and Barbara Gaffney

St. John’s U, Jamaica, N.Y.; Dorina Frasheri; Neil D. Jespersen

St. Lawrence U, Canton, N.Y.; Jon French; Samantha Glazier

Shippensburg U, Pennsylvania; Arlin Weikel and Erica Haslach; Christine Martey-Ochola

Southern Connecticut State U, New Haven; Geoff Mikita and Christopher Simpson; Gregory Kowalczyk and Gerald Lesley

Southern Illinois U, Edwardsville; Brandon Hatfield; Susan Wiediger and Yun Lu

State U of New York, Geneseo; Jamie Ellis; John Deutsch

State U of New York, C at Brockport; Ashley Campanali; Markus M. Hoffmann

Texas Tech U, Lubbock; Colin Jennings; Bob Blake

Towson U, Maryland; Katherine Jackson; George Kram III

Tuskegee U, Tuskegee Institute, Alabama; Rozlyn Chambliss and Jamelle Williams; Barbara Rackley and Gregory Pritchett

U of Alabama, Birmingham; Amanda Plain; Jackie Nikles and Gary Gray

U of Idaho, Moscow; Seth Novak; Thomas Bitterwolf and Nicholas Natale

U of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Belton, Texas; Jennifer Pietrowski; Darrell Watson

U of Minnesota, Morris; Stephan Moje and Anne Borgendale; Jenn Goodnough

U of New Haven, West Haven, Conn.; Amanda Pumm and Cheryl Brown; Eddie Luzik and Azriel Gorski

U of North Carolina, Pembroke; Brian Bachner; Meredith Storms

U of Portland, Oregon; Jaime Smith; Sr. Angela Hoffman

U of Southern Indiana, Evansville; Donnie Smith; Mark Krahling

U of Tennessee, Chattanooga; Maikel Botros; Manuel F. Santiago

U of Texas, Dallas, Richardson; Miles Selvidge and Erin Kate Walker; John Sibert IV

U of Texas of the Permian Basin, Odessa; Carl Gonzales II; J. Michael Robinson and Kyle Beran

U of Wisconsin, Madison; Nishant Bagadia, Ieva Reich

Wake Forest U, Winston-Salem, N.C.; Beth-Erin Springer and Jennifer Lubbeck, Paul Jones

Washburn U, Topeka, Kan.; Kevin Kent and Scott Maley; Shaun E. Schmidt

Washington & Jefferson C, Washington, Pa.; Gregory Burg; Thomas Stringfield

Washington C, Chestertown, Md.; Kristin Koenig; Anne Marteel-Parrish and James Locker

Western Kentucky U, Bowling Green; Abby Hobbs; Kevin Williams

Western Washington U, Bellingham; Jennifer Johnson; Christopher Daley and Gary Lampman

Westminster C, Salt Lake City; Juliette Lanvers; Paul Hooker and Robyn Hyde

West Virginia U, Morgantown; Anna Plumley; Harry Finklea

Wilkes U, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.; Paul Sarnoski; Donald Mencer

Williams C, Williamstown, Mass.; Brian Saar and Ashleigh Theberge; Thomas Smith

William Patterson U of New Jersey, Wayne; Marcos Fragosa; Anita Brandolini and Amber Charlebois

Xavier U, Cincinnati; Therese Dorau; Barbara Hopkins

Yeshiva U-Stern C for Women, New York City; Michelle Faber; Chaya Rapp and Don Estes

Green Chemistry

Barry U

Bridgewater State C           

Florida International U

Illinois Wesleyan U

Millikin U

South Dakota School of Mines & Technology

Suffolk U

U of Colorado, Denver

U of Detroit Mercy

Virginia Wesleyan U

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

