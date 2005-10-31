Outstanding Student Affiliate Chapters

The ACS Society Committee on Education (SOCED) selects student affiliate chapters to receive special recognition on the basis of their programs and activities as described in their annual reports. Awards are classified as outstanding, commendable, and honorable mention. Chapters that do not qualify for these awards receive a certificate of achievement for meritorious service.
For the 2004–05 academic year, SOCED confers 32 outstanding, 62 commendable, and 82 honorable mention awards. Plaques will be presented to these chapters during the 231st ACS national meeting in Atlanta on March 26, 2006. For each of the outstanding, commendable, and honorable chapters, the award-winning institution, chapter president and report writer, and faculty advisers are listed here, in that order. Also listed are chapters that will be recognized by the ACS Green Chemistry Institute as “green chapters” for successfully completing green chemistry activities.
Outstanding
Augustana C, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Kelsie Betsch; Jetty Duffy-Matzner
Austin Peay State U, Clarksville, Tenn.; Kenneth Robertson; Ron Robertson and Carrie Brennan
Barry U, Miami Shores, Fla.; Angelica Montoya and Silvia Lopez; George H. Fisher
Brigham Young U, Provo, Utah; Carrie Jensen and Scott Bean; Eric T. Sevy
California State Polytechnic U, Pomona; Andy Lee and Tomas Ruelas; Charles Millner and Laurie S. Starkey
Central Michigan U, Mount Pleasant; Meghann Vanslager; Sharyl Majorski
Claflin U, Orangeburg, S.C.; Ijeoma Emeike; Angela Peters
C of Saint Elizabeth, Morristown, N.J.; Christine Haitmanek and Michelle Silva; Sr. Marian José Smith
Community C of Philadelphia; Stacy Gibbs and Gerald Bohrer; Annamaria Fulep and Kathleen Harter
Glenville State C, West Virginia.; Andrew Bleigh; Kevin L. Evans
Illinois Wesleyan U, Bloomington; David Aggen; Laura Moore and Rebecca Roesner
Lander U, Greenwood, S.C.; Alexandra Foguth; Ralph C. Layland
Louisiana State U, Baton Rouge; Pavan Bellamkonda and Jennifer Armstrong; Paul Russo and Robert Strongin
Northeast Texas Community C, Mount Pleasant; Brandon Riley and Ashly Perryman; James Archer, Lawrence Brough, and Mary Hearron
Northwestern State U, Natchitoches, La.; Colin Conerly; Gillian E. A. Rudd and Walter A. Flomer
Sacred Heart U, Fairfield, Conn.; Melissa Hernandez; Linda Farber
Saint Mary’s C, Notre Dame, Ind.; Nona Hollenbaugh; Christopher Dunlap
Santa Clara U, California; Jennifer Murphy; Linda S. Brunauer
Texarkana C, Texas; Kristin Williams; Mike Buttram and Patti Harman
Texas A&M U, Kingsville; Trisha Curran and Sheila Slaughter; Thomas Hays
Union U, Jackson, Tenn.; Sarah Perlinger and Kenneth Lewoczko; Charles M. Baldwin
U of Detroit Mercy, Michigan; Annie Labut and Karrie Manes; Matthew Mio and Katherine Lanigan
U of Pittsburgh, Sarah C. Bell and Joan M. Fletcher, George C. Bandik
U of Pittsburgh, Titusville Pao; Stacy Askey and Tom Krupa; Ping Furlan
U of Puerto Rico, Aguadilla; Anthony Rodríguez and Debra Ramos; Carlos R. Ruiz and Rafael A. Estremara Andújar
U of Puerto Rico, Arecibo; Glamil M. Acevedo Pietro and Nancy I. Mendez Crespo; Maiella Ramos
U of Puerto Rico, Humacao; Kaliris Rodríguez and Janine Reyes; Juan Suárez
U of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras; Manuel Rodríguez and Eliezer Calo; Ingrid Montes
U of Tennessee, Martin; Minesh S. Patel and Andrew R. Bernard; S. K. Airee
U of Texas, Tyler; Scott Brown; Brian Taylor and Neil Gray
U of Toledo, Ohio; Andrew Stelzer; Julie Mosher
Xavier U of Louisiana, New Orleans; Ayanna U. Jackson and Takena S. Reese; Vincent Giannamore and Mike Adams
Commendable
Angelo State U, San Angelo, Texas; Chris Hobbs; Nick Flynn and Donna Howell
Arkansas State U, State University; Jacob Walls and Matthew Whiteside; Mark Draganjac
California State U, Chico; Allen Ricks and Kristin Milinkevich; David Ball
Carroll C, Waukesha, Wis.; Cara Casper; Michael Schuder
Centenary C of Louisiana, Shreveport; Laurie Stevison; Thomas M. Ticich
Central Missouri State U, Warrensburg; Cheryl Ragan; Renée Cole
Christian Brothers U, Memphis; David Tran and Sarah Wright; Mike Condren
Duquesne U, Pittsburgh; Ed Franklin; Ted Weismann
Eastern Oregon U, La Grande; Calvin Davis; Anna Cavinato
Emory & Henry C, Virginia; Acacia Lamb and Van Tran; James Duchamp
Ferris State U, Big Rapids, Mich.; Erica Touhill and Lindsey Wynkoop; Pasquale Di Raddo
Florida International U, Miami; Marilyn Prieto and Brandon Meyers; Piero Gardinali and Konstantinos Kavallieratos
Florida Southern C, Lakeland; Bradley West and Noramis Carrasquillo; Carmen Valdez Gauthier
Georgia Southern U, Statesboro; Bryan Sears; Michele Davis McGibony
Henderson State U, Arkadelphia, Ark.; Joshua Dilley and Catherine Hill; Janice O’Donnell
Hendrix C, Conway, Ark.; Patrick A. Brown; David A. Hales and M. Warfield Teague
Illinois Valley Community C, Oglesby; Kaylyn Tunis and Stephen Gnidovec; Matthew Johll and Jeffrey Carver
Interamerican U of Puerto Rico, Metropolitan Campus, San Juan; Juan Carlos David and Heriberto Fuentes; Izander Rosada-Lozada
Interamerican U of Puerto Rico, San German; Nicole M. Moreno and Awilda Sanchez; Angela M. González
James Madison U, Harrisonburg, Va.; Michael Peretich; Barbara Reisner and Kevin Minbiole
Los Angeles City C, Derek Ross and Abraham Bahiru, Aaron Brown and Terry Boan
Lock Haven U of Pennsylvania, Jim Nye, Brent D. May
Manhattan C/C of Mount Saint Vincent, Riverdale, N.Y.; Maria Andal and Alicia Mullaley; Pamela Kerrigan and James McCullagh
Mercer U, Macon, Ga.; Larissa Spell and Beth Rainwater; Nancy Carter Dopke and Brian Rood
Michigan Technological U, Houghton; Louis Pignotti; Dave Chesney
Northern Kentucky U, Highland Heights; Michelle Wiggers; Keith A. Walters and Heather Bullen
Ouachita Baptist U, Arkadelphia, Ark.; Charles Robinson; Marty Perry and Joe Bradshaw
Saginaw Valley State U, University Center, Mich.; Matthew Heggan; Deborah Huntley
St. Francis U, Loretta, Pa.; Paul Johns; Balazs Hargittai
St. Louis U, Dhara Sheth and Jennifer Fraser, Alexa Serfis
St. Vincent C, Latrobe, Pa.; Joy Tomko; Matt Fisher
Seton Hill U, Greensburg, Pa.; Nicole Lock; Susan Yochum
Simmons C, Boston; Marcy Keddy and Azra Idrizovic; Richard Gurney
South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City; Jessie Ashley and Eric Olson; Kyle Felling
South Texas C, McAllen; Gracie Carriaga; Ludivina Avila and Enriqueta Cortez
Southern Methodist U, Dallas; Clayton Mauldin; Patty Wisian-Neilson
Southwestern Community C, Chula Vista, Calif.; Roberto Vazquez; David R. Brown
Suffolk U, Boston; Raksmey Im; Doris Lewis
Tarleton State U, Stephenville, Texas; Amanda Charlton and Richard Sevcik; Peter Bell and Howard Nance
Tennessee Technological U, Cookeville; Trevor Bell and Andrea Looney; David Crouse
Texas A&M U, College Station; Trevor Ewers and Jennifer Goss; Tammy Tiner and Marilyn Warren
Texas Southern U, Houston; Chelsea Harris and Devon Ponds; Tracey Simmons-Willis and Douglas M. Willis
Transylvania State U, Lexington, Ky.; Melissa Carter; Gerald Seebach and Eva Csuhai
Trinity U, San Antonio; Francine Cheng; Adam R. Urbach
Union C, Schenectady, N.Y.; Eric Dimise; Mary K. Carroll and Michael E. Hagerman
U of Arizona, Tucson; Nicole Rasmussen and John Pollard
U of California, San Diego; Robin Chow, Barbara Sawrey
U of Central Florida, Orlando; Erin Holland and Alysse Kowalski; Cherie L. Geiger
U of Colorado, Denver; Cassandra Voegl; Susan Schelble
U of Colorado, Colorado Springs; Chris Anderton and John Nelson; David Weiss
U of Georgia, Athens; Michelle L. Borden; James Anderson
U of Houston, James Chen and Hoa Phan, Simon Bott
U of Michigan, Flint; Andy Doherty; Jessica Tischler
U of Northern Colorado, Greeley; Hannah Robus and Maria Kriz; Kimberly Pacheco
U of Puerto Rico, Mayaguez; Francis H. González; Sara Delgado
U of St. Thomas, Houston; J. T. Mayo and Michael W. Holliday; Thomas B. Malloy Jr.
U of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minn.; Rebecca Faber and Eric Fort; Tony Borgerding and Thomas Marsh
U of Wisconsin, Eau Claire; Lori Scardino and Damon Campbell; Alan Gengenbach and Kurt Wiegel
U of Wisconsin, Platteville; Jenni Braman; Tim Zauche
Virginia Wesleyan C, Norfolk; MariCarmen Korngiebel-Rosique; Joyce Easter
Waynesburg C, Pennsylvania; Jacquelyn Sassaman; Robert B. LaCount and Troy Milliken
Western Connecticut State U, Danbury; Christopher Berchem and Leah Maylott; Paula Secondo
Honorable Mention
Alvernia C, Reading, Pa.; Kevin Burns; Elaine Schalck
Armstrong Atlantic State U, Savannah, Ga.; Juan Aragon; Delana Nivens and Suzanne Carpenter
Aquinas C, Grand Rapids, Mich.; Melissa Conklin; Li Heng Chen and Elizabeth Jensen
Augusta State U, Georgia; Charles D. Quarles; Erick J. Zuckerman
Augustana C, Rock Island, Ill.; Jennifer Harmatys; Kurt Christoffel
Bridgewater State C, Massachusetts; Bethany Masten; Edward Brush and Cielito DeRamos King
Butler U, Indianapolis; Allison Knauff; John Esteb
Carlow U, Pittsburgh; Athena Spencer; David Gallaher
Carthage C, Kenosha, Wis.; Hillary Eggert; Christine Rener
Catawba C, Salisbury, N.C.; Tina Rummage and Brandie Shick; Mark Sabo
Central Washington U, Ellensburg; Nathan Ullom and David Nguyen; Eric Bullock
Clemson U, South Carolina; Albert Dukes and Anne Abole; John Kaup and Shiou-Jyh Hwy
C of Wooster, Ohio; James Faulkner and Daniel Shai; Winfield Glassey and Paul Bonvallet
Concordia U, St. Paul, Minn.; Kyle Warren and Nathan Burrows; David Blackburn
DePauw U, Greencastle, Ind.; Samuel Rund; David Roberts
Drury U, Springfield, Mo.; Sarah Richards and Ashley Simon; Scott Petrich
Eastern Illinois U, Charleston; David Rotsch and Charlott Hernández; Edward Treadwell and Scott Tremain
Emory U, Atlanta; Katherine Rodby; Tracy Morkin
Emporia State U, Kansas; Amanda Reeves and Matthew Drake; Jim Roach and Art Landis
Florida International U, Biscayne Bay Campus, North Miami; Jessalyn Machado and Angela Castello; Mayra Exposito and Milagros Delgado
Frostburg State U, Maryland; Ted Langan and Matthew Crawford; Don Weser
Georgia C & State U, Milledgeville; Nichelle Hart; Michael McGinnis and Catrena Higginbotham
Georgia State U, Atlanta; PhuongNhung Nguyen; Paul J. Franklin
Howard U, Washington, D.C.; Darrell Maxwell and Satara Brown; John Harkless and Shawn Abernathy
Idaho State U, Pocatello; Josie Watters and Candee LeBaron; Joshua J. Pak and Jeffrey Rosentreter
Indiana State U, Terre Haute; Valerie Schroeder and Rebecca Coates; Laurence Rosenhein
Lebanon Valley C, Annville, Pa.; Ashley Visneski and Dan Smith; Marc Harris and Tony Neidig
Loyola C in Maryland, Baltimore; Jeanne Gricoski and Stacy Watts; Elaine Shea
Manchester C, North Manchester, Ind.; Nicholaas Vermeulen; Susan J. Klein
Middle Tennessee State U, Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Brian Anderson; Andrienne Friedli and Gary White
Millersville U of Pennsylvania; Jennifer Boyer and Jodi Meyers; Lyman Rickard, Patricia Hill, and Laura Anna
Millikin U, Decatur; Ill.; Kristy Topalovich; George Bennett
Morehead State U, Kentucky; Brad P. Morgan; Mark T. Blankenbuehler
Mount St. Mary’s C, Los Angeles; Yuri Trejo and Ruth Villanueva; Deniz Cizmeciyan
Mount Union C, Alliance, Ohio; Lydia Bell; Scott Mason
Murray State U, Kentucky; Valerie Spivey; Harry Fannin
North Dakota State U, Fargo; Daniel Eiler; Seth Rasmussen
Northeastern U, Boston; Courtney Hrank and Amy Kallmerten; Thomas Gilbert
Northwestern U, Evanston, Ill.; Sriram Rangarajan; SonBinh T. Nguyen
Norwalk Community C, Connecticut; William Fike; John Dolhoun
Oral Roberts U, Tulsa, Okla.; Foster Lasley; Robert Stewart
Pepperdine U, Malibu, Calif.; Celeste Honaker and Mary Jones; Cecile Santos and Douglas Mulford
Pontifical Catholic U of Puerto Rico, Ponce; Marynellie Borges; José Escabí and Carmen Collazo
Roanoke C, Salem, Va.; Kimberly Berndsen; Vernon Miller and Adele Addington
Roger Williams U, Bristol, R.I.; Keith Douglas; Stephen O’Shea
Rutgers, State U of New Jersey, New Brunswick, Piscataway; David Fash; John Taylor and Barbara Gaffney
St. John’s U, Jamaica, N.Y.; Dorina Frasheri; Neil D. Jespersen
St. Lawrence U, Canton, N.Y.; Jon French; Samantha Glazier
Shippensburg U, Pennsylvania; Arlin Weikel and Erica Haslach; Christine Martey-Ochola
Southern Connecticut State U, New Haven; Geoff Mikita and Christopher Simpson; Gregory Kowalczyk and Gerald Lesley
Southern Illinois U, Edwardsville; Brandon Hatfield; Susan Wiediger and Yun Lu
State U of New York, Geneseo; Jamie Ellis; John Deutsch
State U of New York, C at Brockport; Ashley Campanali; Markus M. Hoffmann
Texas Tech U, Lubbock; Colin Jennings; Bob Blake
Towson U, Maryland; Katherine Jackson; George Kram III
Tuskegee U, Tuskegee Institute, Alabama; Rozlyn Chambliss and Jamelle Williams; Barbara Rackley and Gregory Pritchett
U of Alabama, Birmingham; Amanda Plain; Jackie Nikles and Gary Gray
U of Idaho, Moscow; Seth Novak; Thomas Bitterwolf and Nicholas Natale
U of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Belton, Texas; Jennifer Pietrowski; Darrell Watson
U of Minnesota, Morris; Stephan Moje and Anne Borgendale; Jenn Goodnough
U of New Haven, West Haven, Conn.; Amanda Pumm and Cheryl Brown; Eddie Luzik and Azriel Gorski
U of North Carolina, Pembroke; Brian Bachner; Meredith Storms
U of Portland, Oregon; Jaime Smith; Sr. Angela Hoffman
U of Southern Indiana, Evansville; Donnie Smith; Mark Krahling
U of Tennessee, Chattanooga; Maikel Botros; Manuel F. Santiago
U of Texas, Dallas, Richardson; Miles Selvidge and Erin Kate Walker; John Sibert IV
U of Texas of the Permian Basin, Odessa; Carl Gonzales II; J. Michael Robinson and Kyle Beran
U of Wisconsin, Madison; Nishant Bagadia, Ieva Reich
Wake Forest U, Winston-Salem, N.C.; Beth-Erin Springer and Jennifer Lubbeck, Paul Jones
Washburn U, Topeka, Kan.; Kevin Kent and Scott Maley; Shaun E. Schmidt
Washington & Jefferson C, Washington, Pa.; Gregory Burg; Thomas Stringfield
Washington C, Chestertown, Md.; Kristin Koenig; Anne Marteel-Parrish and James Locker
Western Kentucky U, Bowling Green; Abby Hobbs; Kevin Williams
Western Washington U, Bellingham; Jennifer Johnson; Christopher Daley and Gary Lampman
Westminster C, Salt Lake City; Juliette Lanvers; Paul Hooker and Robyn Hyde
West Virginia U, Morgantown; Anna Plumley; Harry Finklea
Wilkes U, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.; Paul Sarnoski; Donald Mencer
Williams C, Williamstown, Mass.; Brian Saar and Ashleigh Theberge; Thomas Smith
William Patterson U of New Jersey, Wayne; Marcos Fragosa; Anita Brandolini and Amber Charlebois
Xavier U, Cincinnati; Therese Dorau; Barbara Hopkins
Yeshiva U-Stern C for Women, New York City; Michelle Faber; Chaya Rapp and Don Estes
Green Chemistry
Barry U
Bridgewater State C
Florida International U
Illinois Wesleyan U
Millikin U
South Dakota School of Mines & Technology
Suffolk U
U of Colorado, Denver
U of Detroit Mercy
Virginia Wesleyan U
