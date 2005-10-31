Outstanding Student Affiliate Chapters

The ACS Society Committee on Education (SOCED) selects student affiliate chapters to receive special recognition on the basis of their programs and activities as described in their annual reports. Awards are classified as outstanding, commendable, and honorable mention. Chapters that do not qualify for these awards receive a certificate of achievement for meritorious service.
For the 2004–05 academic year, SOCED has bestowed 32 outstanding, 62 commendable, and 82 honorable mention awards. Plaques will be presented to these chapters during the 231st ACS national meeting in Atlanta on March 26, 2006. For each of the outstanding chapters, the award-winning institution, chapter president and report writer, and faculty advisers are listed here, in that order. A complete list of outstanding, commendable, and honorable mention chapters are listed in C&EN Online at pubs.acs.org/cen/acsnews/83/8344student.html. Also listed online are chapters that will be recognized by the ACS Green Chemistry Institute as “green chapters” for successfully completing green chemistry activities.
Augustana C, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Kelsie Betsch; Jetty Duffy-Matzner
Austin Peay State U, Clarksville, Tenn.; Kenneth Robertson; Ron Robertson and Carrie Brennan
Barry U, Miami Shores, Fla.; Angelica Montoya and Silvia Lopez; George H. Fisher
Brigham Young U, Provo, Utah; Carrie Jensen and Scott Bean; Eric T. Sevy
California State Polytechnic U, Pomona; Andy Lee and Tomas Ruelas; Charles Millner and Laurie S. Starkey
Central Michigan U, Mount Pleasant; Meghann Vanslager; Sharyl Majorski
Claflin U, Orangeburg, S.C.; Ijeoma Emeike; Angela Peters
C of Saint Elizabeth, Morristown, N.J.; Christine Haitmanek and Michelle Silva; Sr. Marian José Smith
Community C of Philadelphia; Stacy Gibbs and Gerald Bohrer; Annamaria Fulep and Kathleen Harter
Glenville State C, West Virginia.; Andrew -Bleigh; Kevin L. Evans
Illinois Wesleyan U, Bloomington; -David Aggen; Laura Moore and Rebecca Roesner
Lander U, Greenwood, S.C.; Alexandra Foguth; Ralph C. Layland
Louisiana State U, Baton Rouge; Pavan Bellamkonda and Jennifer Armstrong; Paul Russo and Robert Strongin
Northeast Texas Community C, Mount Pleasant; Brandon Riley and -Ashly Perryman; James Archer, Lawrence Brough, and Mary Hearron
Northwestern State U, Natchitoches, La.; Colin Conerly; Gillian E. A. Rudd and Walter A. Flomer
Sacred Heart U, Fairfield, Conn.; -Melissa Hernandez; Linda Farber
Saint Mary’s C, Notre Dame, Ind.; Nona Hollenbaugh; Christopher Dunlap
Santa Clara U, California; Jennifer -Murphy; Linda S. Brunauer
Texarkana C, Texas; Kristin Williams; Mike Buttram and Patti Harman
Texas A&M U, Kingsville; Trisha Curran and Sheila Slaughter; Thomas Hays
Union U, Jackson, Tenn.; Sarah Perlinger and Kenneth Lewoczko; Charles M. Baldwin
U of Detroit Mercy, Michigan; Annie Labut and Karrie Manes; Matthew Mio and Katherine Lanigan
U of Pittsburgh, Sarah C. Bell and Joan M. Fletcher, George C. Bandik
U of Pittsburgh, Titusville, Pa.; Stacy Askey and Tom Krupa; Ping Furlan
U of Puerto Rico, Aguadilla; Anthony Rodríguez and Debra Ramos; Carlos R. Ruiz and Rafael A. Estremara Andújar
U of Puerto Rico, Arecibo; Glamil M. Acevedo Pietro and Nancy I. Mendez Crespo; Maiella Ramos
U of Puerto Rico, Humacao; Kaliris -Rodríguez and Janine Reyes; Juan Suárez
U of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras; Manuel Rodríguez and Eliezer Calo; Ingrid -Montes
U of Tennessee, Martin; Minesh S. Patel and Andrew R. Bernard; S. K. Airee
U of Texas, Tyler; Scott Brown; Brian Taylor and Neil Gray
U of Toledo, Ohio; Andrew Stelzer; Julie Mosher
Xavier U of Louisiana, New Orleans; Ayanna U. Jackson and Takena S. Reese; Vincent Giannamore and Mike Adams
