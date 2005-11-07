Bill Allows U.S. to Remain on Space Station

Late last month, the House passed an amended version of a Senate bill (S. 1713) that will allow the U.S. to pay for the use of Russian spacecraft to carry crew and supplies to and from the International Space Station (ISS). The bill gives NASA an exemption from the Iran Nonproliferation Act of 2000, which prohibits the U.S. from paying Russia for spacecraft use until Russia is deemed to have stopped sending nuclear technologies to Iran and other specified nations (C&EN, April 25, page 18). NASA has been using the Russian Soyuz vehicles to get to ISS under a prior agreement that expired last month. Without the amendment, NASA would no longer be permitted to ride on the Soyuz-which, in addition to taxiing ISS crew members to and from the station, serves as a lifeboat for its crew-and would therefore have to suspend its occupation of the station. The Senate is expected to pass the House version of the bill and send it to the President to sign.