Sluggish Outlook for Chemists
Despite a weak job market, analytical chemicals and chemical technicians find new opportunities
November 7, 2005 Cover
Volume 83, Issue 45
Despite a weak job market, analytical chemicals and chemical technicians find new opportunities
Despite a weak job market, analytical chemicals and chemical technicians find new opportunities
Codiscoverer of C60, a new form of carbon, did much to advance nanotechnology
But companies and consultants are concerned that products may be nearing the top of the cycle
Civil unrest could undermine construction of a Russian chemical arms disposal facility
Arsenal Capital executive ponders private equity's role in specialty chemicals