November 7, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 45

Despite a weak job market, analytical chemicals and chemical technicians find new opportunities

Volume 83 | Issue 45
Policy

Sluggish Outlook for Chemists

Despite a weak job market, analytical chemicals and chemical technicians find new opportunities

Nobel Laureate Richard Smalley Dead at 62

Codiscoverer of C60, a new form of carbon, did much to advance nanotechnology

Fertilizer Makers Almost Celebrating

But companies and consultants are concerned that products may be nearing the top of the cycle

  • Environment

    The Shchuch'ye Dilemma

    Civil unrest could undermine construction of a Russian chemical arms disposal facility

  • Business

    Barry Siadat

    Arsenal Capital executive ponders private equity's role in specialty chemicals

Trained wasps as chemical detectors, Runners stopped for radioactivity, A nice Chianti for the boy king

 

