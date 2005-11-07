Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Chemical Earnings Continue to Rise

Growth is slower than in previous quarters, in part due to hurricanes

by William Storck
November 7, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Industry

The third quarter saw chemical companies generally continuing to build on past quarters, as earnings increased at most top firms surveyed by C&EN. But earnings growth among the companies was lower than it had been in previous reporting periods.

Nevertheless, a few companies still reported big gains. Nalco Holding's earnings rose 123.1% to $20.3 million; at Eastman Chemical, earnings increased 106.6% to $126 million; and Chemtura's earnings were up 110.9% to $40.7million.

Yet four companies saw earnings below where they were a year earlier. PolyOne's results fell 42.2% to just $6.7 million, Georgia Gulf declined 16.5% to $27.9 million, Engelhard was off 2.2% to $58.5 million, and PPG Industries slipped a slight 0.5% to $193million.

Most companies were in the middle, with respectable increases from year-earlier levels in both earnings and sales. Industry leader Dow Chemical had earnings growth of 29.8% in the quarter to $801 million as sales increased 11.8% to $11.3 billion. As in past quarters, Dow noted higher feedstock and energy prices. This time, though, they were exacerbated by the hurricanes, which raised costs even higher while causing the company to close plants and declare force majeure on some products.

Dow was not alone in being affected by the hurricanes. DuPont says business interruptions from Hurricanes Katrina and Rita lowered third-quarter sales by about $100 million and reduced pretax operating income by approximately $50 million. Earnings at DuPont were up 31.6% to $333 million on a modest 2.3% increase in sales to $5.87 billion.

Rohm and Haas estimates that shutdowns caused by the hurricanes cost it about $7.0 million after tax. But CEO Raj L. Gupta says, Despite the continued high raw material and energy-related costs, as well as some plant operational issues, which were compounded by the hurricanes and related logistical disruptions, Rohm and Haas delivered another strong quarter. The company's earnings rose 23.4% to $169 million on an 8.3% sales increase to $1.95 billion.

PPG also noted direct costs of $6.3 million associated with the hurricanes.

Of course, many, if not most, of the surveyed companies that did not break out costs also suffered from the hurricanes-if not from plant shutdowns, then in the form of the higher energy and feedstock costs the storms precipitated.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
First-quarter chemical earnings please
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical firms struggle in first quarter
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Strong Dollar Hurts Chemical Sales But Profits Stable In Second Quarter

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE