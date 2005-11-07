Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Chiron Accepts Higher Bid from Novartis

by Michael McCoy
November 7, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Vasella
[+]Enlarge
Credit: NOVARTIS PHOTO
Credit: NOVARTIS PHOTO

Vaccines

After eight weeks of resistance, the vaccine maker Chiron has accepted a sweetened offer by Novartis, the Swiss drug giant. Novartis will acquire the 58% of Chiron that it doesnt already own for $45.00 per share, or about $5.1 billion in cash.

Novartis, which has owned 42% of Chiron for some 10 years, first offered to acquire the rest of the company on Sept. 1 for $40.00 per share, or $4.5 billion. At the time, Chiron rejected the offer as inadequate (C&EN, Sept. 12, page 12).

With the deal, expected to be complete in first-half 2006, Novartis will get the worlds fifth largest vaccine maker, albeit one that has been beset by quality problems. Novartis CEO Daniel Vasella says his plan is to turn around the Chiron vaccine business, which will require investments in R&D and manufacturing to increase quality and capacity.

Big drugmakers are becoming interested in vaccines after years of indifference. Novartis, for example, cites forecasts that the global vaccine market is poised to double in size to more than $20 billion by 2009. Some of the growth is expected to come from pandemic preparedness. Late last month, the Department of Health & Human Services awarded Chiron a $62.5 million contract to manufacture a vaccine designed to protect against the H5N1 avian flu virus strain.

The agency earlier signed a $100 million bird flu vaccine contract with Sanofi-Aventis.

Chiron had overall sales last year of $1.7 billion, of which $510 million was in vaccines. The firm is also involved in blood testing and biopharmaceuticals.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Novartis Sells Flu Business To CSL
Novartis Clinches Alcon Acquisition
Crucell, Wyeth In Merger Talks

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE