New Products

Chemicals and materials

WATER STANDARD Designed for the petroleum industry, this oil-based standard is suitable for moisture determination in oils using coulometric Karl Fischer (KF) titration. It has the lowest certified water content of any KF standard available. EMD Chemicals, www.emdchemicals.com

REPAIR PUTTY Alumina-filled epoxy compound repairs worn metal, filling cracks and forming a smooth, long-lasting barrier against abrasion, corrosion, and chemical attack. The 100% solids formulation produces no VOC emissions. When cured, coating withstands temperatures up to 150 F wet and 350 F dry. Devcon, www.devcon.com

GRAPHITE COATING Water-based paint dries quickly into a nonporous graphite layer with very low friction and high conductivity. It can be applied to any metal, wood, concrete, plastic, glass, or ceramic surface. Product will not crack, run, or melt at any temperature and is nontoxic. Dylon Industries, www.dylon.com

REAGENTS Single-vial, liquid-stable clinical chemistry reagents are suitable for hospitals and commercial reference laboratories. The product line includes ammonia, carbon dioxide, ethanol, and urea. All reagents are suitable for use in automated analyzers. Diagnostic Chemicals Ltd., www.dclchem.com

Literature and services

COMPRESSED AIR SYSTEMS Literature details all AirMetrix solutions and is designed to help plant managers identify ways to improve the efficiency of their compressed air systems. The seven-piece, full-color series begins with a six-page overview of the program and describes how a systems approach to compressed air systems offers opportunities to reduce waste, downtime, and lost productivity. Sullair, www.sullair.com

BIOSCIENCE CATALOG Millipore's catalog features tools for accelerating, simplifying, and enhancing research and includes expanded detailed product and application sections for protein research, drug discovery, laboratory water systems, and life sciences filtration. Millipore, www.millipore.com

Instruments and labware

MICROFLUIDIZER High-shear fluid-processing system processes samples as small as 14 mL for microemulsions, cell disruption, and microencapsulations. Cell walls are ruptured by shearing forces that do not destroy cell contents and allow easy separation. Microfluidics, www.microfluidicscorp.com

SPECTROMETER Miniature TOF mass spectrometry system includes heated ion source, vacuum chamber and pumps, detection and control electronics, software, and power supplies. Applications include fast GC-MS with storage of up to 100 averaged spectra per second, as well as gas monitoring and analysis. Comstock, www.comstockinc.com

AUTOSAMPLER Unit features dual-needle design and horizontal rotary mixing. Sensitivity can be increased up to 100 times as a result of the dual needle's ability to continually sweep the headspace for concentration on the optional adsorbent trap or at the analytical column. EST Analytical, www.estanalytical.com

MODULATED LED SOURCE Intense light source for frequency-domain lifetime fluorescence spectroscopy features depth of modulation far beyond that of traditional Pockels cells. Available in collimated or focused beams, units are "plug-and-play," with all cables and electronics included. Three wavelengths--280, 295, and 365 nm--are offered. Horiba Jobin Yvon, www.jobinyvon.com

ACCELEROMETER Miniature piezoelectric accelerometer measures vibration and shock on structures and small objects. Self-generating device requires no external power and exhibits a broad frequency response range to 15 KHz and a high-resonance frequency at 50 KHz. It utilizes a piezoelectric crystal material that exhibits stable output sensitivity over the operating temperature range. VIP Sensors, www.vipsensors.com

Plant materials and equipment

RADIATION MONITOR Personal radiation detector discreetly detects and measures g-radiation, then alerts the operator through a vibration or audible alarm. Unit is impact resistant and watertight. Settings can be adjusted to minimize false alarms in high-background-level environments without compromising the probability of detecting a source. Berkeley Nucleonics, www.berkeleynucleonics.com

IMPACTOR Unit is designed for size reduction of minerals, ores, and chemicals. Features include a particle size reduction ratio up to 15 to 1, speeds up to 12,500 feet per minute, and a capacity range from 5 to 100 tons per hour. An indexing feed tube and anvil ring are also included. Stedman, www.stedman-machine.com

FIBERSCOPE Flexible borescope permits high-resolution inspection in inaccessible and inhospitable locations. Unit features a tight bending radius and a totally steerable two- or four-way articulated tip that allows easy manipulation around corners, through pipe bends, and past blockages. Diameters range from 3.5 to 10 mm, with lengths to 6 meters. Lenox Instrument Co., www.lenoxinst.com

AIR-QUALITY BOOTH Module encloses a "dirty" work area on three sides and creates a cross-draft, pulling dust away from the breathing zone. Pleated filters allow dust to release readily for more efficient pulse cleaning. Pulsed-off dust collects in large drawers. Farr Air Pollution Control, www.farrapc.com

HUMIDITY INDICATORS Plugs can be mounted on containers and enclosures to readily detect internal changes in relative humidity. Reversible color-change elements turn from blue to lavender to pink as humidity increases. Alternatively, irreversible color-stain indicators are suitable for use in desiccated atmospheres and change color vividly when a certain humidity level is reached. AGM Container Controls, www.humidityindicatorcity.com

