ACC and OSHA Work to Advance Health and Safety

OSHA and the American Chemistry Council signed an agreement last week to recognize and promote the common safety commitments of the industry group’s Responsible Care initiative and OSHA’s Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP). The alliance represents the first time that OSHA has entered into a cooperative agreement with an industrywide performance improvement program. The pact identifies joint opportunities to make VPP evaluations and Responsible Care audits more efficient. In addition, ACC and OSHA say they will work to protect employees’ health and safety by providing training and sharing information. “We expect the efficiencies gained in this partnership to result in continued improvement in health and safety performance and cost savings among our members and Responsible Care partners,” says ACC President Jack N. Gerard. OSHA Acting Administrator Jonathan L. Snare says VPP work sites save millions of dollars each year because their injury and illness rates are more than 50% below the averages for their industries.
