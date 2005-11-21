Crisis And Courage
C&EN interviews Gulf Coast scientists in the aftermath of this fall's hurricanes
November 21, 2005 Cover
Volume 83, Issue 47
New heat-transfer technology takes temperature control of batch reactors to unprecedented level
Stanford inorganic chemist was a pioneer in the study of electron transfer
Contract manufacturers emphasize the need for greater process efficiency via breakthrough chemistry
OSTP is facilitating plans to have more than one PI named on a federally funded research grant