Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 21, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 47

C&EN interviews Gulf Coast scientists in the aftermath of this fall's hurricanes

Volume 83 | Issue 47
Policy

Crisis And Courage

C&EN interviews Gulf Coast scientists in the aftermath of this fall's hurricanes

Complex Shapes up

Method reveals shape and stoichiometry of a protein complex in single experiment

Better Control of Batch Reactors

New heat-transfer technology takes temperature control of batch reactors to unprecedented level

  • People

    Nobelist Henry Taube Dead at 89

    Stanford inorganic chemist was a pioneer in the study of electron transfer

  • Business

    CPhI Promises a High-tech Comeback

    Contract manufacturers emphasize the need for greater process efficiency via breakthrough chemistry

  • Policy

    Encouraging Team Science

    OSTP is facilitating plans to have more than one PI named on a federally funded research grant

Science Concentrates

Environment

Digital Briefs

New Software and Websites for the Chemical Enterprise

Business & Policy Concentrates

The broccoli cure, Energized water has bigger bond angle, Saving the Salton Sea

 

