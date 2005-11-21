Advertisement

ACS News

Catherine Hunt Is 2006 ACS President-elect

Rohm and Haas executive to emphasize education, collaboration, innovation

by Linda Raber
November 21, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 47
ACS Elections

Catherine T. Hunt, leader of technology partnerships at Rohm and Haas, Spring House, Pa., is ACS president-elect for 2006. She will serve as ACS president in 2007 and as a member of the board of directors from 2006 to 2008. Hunt received 18,637 votes; also running, George E. Heinze, chief operating officer and executive vice president for regulatory affairs and business development at Rockland Technimed, Rockland, N.Y., received 7,376 votes.

Approximately half of the votes cast for president-elect were cast using the Internet, which was available this year for the first time. The number of votes cast overall for president-elect (17% of eligible voters cast ballots) is an increase over last years percentage (14%).

In her candidates statement (C&EN, Sept. 5, page 61), Hunt said she believes that its time for America to reignite its commitment to science and technology—and ACS can lead the way.

Also elected were two directors-at-large and two district directors; they will serve on the ACS Board from 2006 to 2008.

The winners in the at-large elections, who are elected by voting members of the ACS Council, are incumbents James D. Burke, Rohm and Haas (retired), and C. Gordon McCarty, adjunct professor at the University of South Carolina, Beaufort. Other candidates for these seats on the board were Edwin A. Chandross, principal at MaterialsChemistry LLC, Murray Hill, N.J., and Frankie K. Wood-Black, director of consent decree coordination, ConocoPhillips, Houston.

In District III, Madeleine M. Jouill, professor of chemistry at the University of Pennsylvania, will serve as director. Joulli received 2,497 votes; challenger Catherine C. Fenselau, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Maryland, College Park, received 1,905 votes.

In District VI, Bonnie A. Charpentier, vice president of regulatory affairs and compliance at Genitope Corp., Palo Alto, Calif., received 2,031 votes; incumbent Stanley H. Pine, professor of chemistry, California State University, Los Angeles, received 1,741.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

