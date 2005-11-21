Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Complex Shapes up

Method reveals shape and stoichiometry of a protein complex in single experiment

by Celia Henry Arnaud
November 21, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy Of Carol Robinson
Credit: Courtesy Of Carol Robinson

Structural Biology

By combining ion mobility measurements and mass spectrometry, researchers have obtained information about a protein complexs shape and stoichiometry from a single analysis of the complex in the gas phase (Science, published online Nov. 17, dx.doi.org/10.1126/science.1120177).

The technique is based on the ability of protein complexes to maintain their shapes in the gas phase and yields information about the solution structure that is otherwise difficult to obtain. It offers new possibilities for exploring protein structure in heterogeneous complexes, an area of structural biology that has not been accessible until now, says University of Cambridge chemistry professor Carol V. Robinson, the studys lead author.

David E. Clemmer, a chemistry professor at Indiana University and a pioneer in the combination of ion mobility and mass spectrometry, says, The ability to rapidly assess the shapes of protein assemblies by mass spectrometry will open up many new approaches for understanding higher order structure.

It is known that some elements of a proteins 3-D structure in water can be transferred to the dehydrating environment of vacuum, says Joseph A. Loo, professor of biochemistry and biological chemistry at the University of California, Los Angeles. The current study is unique, he adds, because it features a highly structured shape, an 11-membered nearly circular ring, for such a large protein complex.

Robinson and postdoctoral researcher Brandon Ruotolo, with coworkers at Cambridge and at Waters MS Technologies Center in Manchester, England, demonstrate the technique with trp RNA-binding attenuation protein (TRAP) and show that assemblies of the complex maintain their topology in the gas phase. The complex consists of a ring of 11 identical subunits, each bound to tryptophan. A 53-nucleotide strand of messenger RNA binds the perimeter of the complex.

TRAPPED
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy Of Carol Robinson
The trp RNA-binding attenuation protein complex consists of 11 identical protein subunits (green), each bound to a tryptophan molecule. An RNA chain binds the perimeter of the protein subunits.
Credit: Courtesy Of Carol Robinson
The trp RNA-binding attenuation protein complex consists of 11 identical protein subunits (green), each bound to a tryptophan molecule. An RNA chain binds the perimeter of the protein subunits.

The researchers thought that the circular arrangement would allow them to detect changes easily if the complex collapsed as the solvent was removed. We knew that in the absence of the specific RNA or tryptophan molecules, TRAP is very fragile and therefore would most likely change its shape or collapse, Robinson says. The changes allowed us to probe differences in the shape of the complex.

Robinson was surprised that even without the RNA and tryptophan (the so-called apo form of the complex), the gas-phase structure was close to the calculated crystal structure. I had always hoped this would be the case but had never been able to prove it directly until now, she says.

At only 91 kilodaltons, TRAP is not particularly large, but unpublished results from Robinsons lab suggest that the method will work just as well for much larger complexes. I dont think there will be an upper size limit beyond which gas-phase structure will no longer be indicative of what is going on in solution, Robinson says.

Robinsons work shows what many of us have long suspected—that much of a proteins ordered arrangement that exists in an aqueous environment can be maintained in the absence of water, Loo says. How much of a proteins structure in water is reflected in its gas-phase molecule is a question that still needs to be addressed.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Method identifies differences between refolded and native RNA
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shape matters in macromolecular crowding
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NMR-EPR Combo Yields RNA-Protein Structure

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE