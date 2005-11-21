COVER STORY
Crisis And Courage
There is something in human nature that draws us together in times of crisis. Family, friends, neighbors, and strangers work together to help each other. Tragedies often show people at their best, and chemists stories of the recent Gulf Coast hurricanes on the pages that follow are fine examples to illustrate the teamwork and concern that mark the closeness of our larger chemistry family.
C&EN reporters interviewed students, professors, and industrial chemists. We heard stories of fear and loss. Several interviewees fought back tears as they told of the devastation and their desire to get back home—or whats left of home. But they all told stories of hope.
This collection of profiles will give readers a brief, and sometimes poignant, glimpse into the lives of chemical scientists whose lives were wrenched loose from their moorings by Katrina and Rita. Very little is back to normal physically or emotionally. But spirits remain strong.
C&ENs coverage tells only a few of the stories of the chemical communitys courage during crisis. Many more tales could have been included, such as that of PPGs Don Handy, pictured above as he helped in New Orleans rescue efforts just days after Hurricane Katrina hit the area.
Hurricane Katrina struck while many American Chemical Society members were in Washington, D.C., for the societys national meeting. ACS governance and staff are particularly concerned about victims of the hurricanes and stand ready to offer assistance to those in need. Please visit chemistry.org/Katrina for more information.
