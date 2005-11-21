Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Crisis and Courage

C&EN interviews Gulf Coast scientists in the aftermath of this fall's hurricanes

by Linda Raber
November 21, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

There is something in human nature that draws us together in times of crisis. Family, friends, neighbors, and strangers work together to help each other. Tragedies often show people at their best, and chemists stories of the recent Gulf Coast hurricanes on the pages that follow are fine examples to illustrate the teamwork and concern that mark the closeness of our larger chemistry family.

C&EN reporters interviewed students, professors, and industrial chemists. We heard stories of fear and loss. Several interviewees fought back tears as they told of the devastation and their desire to get back home&#151;or whats left of home. But they all told stories of hope.

This collection of profiles will give readers a brief, and sometimes poignant, glimpse into the lives of chemical scientists whose lives were wrenched loose from their moorings by Katrina and Rita. Very little is back to normal physically or emotionally. But spirits remain strong.

C&ENs coverage tells only a few of the stories of the chemical communitys courage during crisis. Many more tales could have been included, such as that of PPGs Don Handy, pictured above as he helped in New Orleans rescue efforts just days after Hurricane Katrina hit the area.

Hurricane Katrina struck while many American Chemical Society members were in Washington, D.C., for the societys national meeting. ACS governance and staff are particularly concerned about victims of the hurricanes and stand ready to offer assistance to those in need. Please visit chemistry.org/Katrina for more information.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Let’s hear it from the ACS national meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Let’s hear it from the ACS national meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tips For The Job Hunt

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE