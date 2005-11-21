Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Europe Makes Manufacturing Compliance an Obligation

by Ann M. Thayer
November 21, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

European Union legislation now requires that all active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) going into drugs sold in Europe meet Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs). The directive went into effect on Oct. 30, almost 50 years after the U.S. enacted similar rules. But rather than chafing under another regulation, the European Fine Chemicals Group (EFCG), an organization launched a year ago to represent fine chemicals manufacturers, is embracing it.

“We have been pushing for GMPs for at least 10 years and now we finally have them,” says Guy Villax, chief executive officer of Hovione and chair of EFCG’s Pharmaceuticals Business Committee. The industry hopes the standards will ensure quality and level the competitive playing field by curtailing the use of less costly, noncompliant APIs. And by ensuring an API’s composition and purity, the regulations are also hoped to avert public safety issues.

There isn’t yet a system for inspections, however, and different countries’ interpretations of the legislation vary considerably. At the CPhI meeting in Madrid, Villax and EFCG President Heinz Sieger, CEO of Chemie Uetikon, described the next steps needed under the directive to ensure that API sources are both compliant and reliable. “Our continuing lobbying efforts are now trying to influence the ‘fine print’ for how inspections are conducted,” Villax told C&EN.

Although EU officials may inspect API producers, the holder of a drug marketing authorization is responsible for making sure the APIs used meet GMPs. Major pharmaceutical and API producers that have been meeting U.S. GMP standards are expected to see little impact. To help both the industry and regulators, EFCG is providing a simple guide to GMP compliance and a third-party auditing scheme for API producers and consumers.

The group is also conducting a benchmarking survey to assess how ready and equipped EU member state health authorities are to enforce the new directive. EFCG hopes to work with regulators to harmonize and improve the format of inspections and certifications and to better understand inspection triggers and sanctions.

“What you have here is the industry asking the regulators if they are adequately equipped to regulate,” Villax says. “It’s like having the robbers ask the police if they have enough police cars.” And he hopes the next step by the health authorities will be “enforcement, enforcement, and more enforcement.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE