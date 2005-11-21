Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

High Prices and Disruptions Cut U.S. Gas Consumption This Year

November 21, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

In response to sharply higher prices, federal energy analysts project that total U.S. demand for natural gas will fall by 0.8% this year, then rebound by 2.8% in 2006, assuming a return to normal weather and a recovery in consumption by the industrial sector. In its November outlook, the Energy Information Administration estimates that industrial demand will decline by more than 8% in 2005 as a result of the significant increase in prices for natural gas as a fuel or feedstock. In 2006, the key end-use sector is expected to bounce back somewhat, and industrial demand is projected to increase by 6.8%. EIA says the anticipated rebound in industrial gas demand rests in part on the assumed reactivation of damaged plants in the Gulf of Mexico region. Domestic natural gas production is expected to be down by 4.2% this year, in large part because of the major disruptions to infrastructure in the Gulf from Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, before rising by 4.7% in 2006. Total liquefied natural gas imports for 2005 are expected to remain flat at about 650 billion cu ft but are projected to average slightly above 1,000 billion cu ft in 2006.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natural Gas Dominates U.S. Energy Projections
More Gas Means More Growth
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Energy prices are expected to remain high

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE