Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Utah Fights Nuclear Waste Storage in Court

State files lawsuit to keep the federal government from approving a private waste facility

by Glenn Hess
November 15, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

Huntsman
[+]Enlarge

Utah officials are asking a federal court of appeals to review the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (NRC) recent decision to issue an operating license to a private consortium of utilities to build a temporary above-ground facility to store spent nuclear fuel.

The state filed a lawsuit on Nov. 8 in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that seeks to overturn NRC’s authorization for Private Fuel Storage LLC (PFS) to build and operate a facility to store approximately 40,000 tons of radioactive waste in Skull Valley, Utah, about 50 miles west of Salt Lake City.

Utah Gov. Jon M. Huntsman Jr. has vowed to keep spent nuclear fuel out of his state. “With each passing month, we are expanding our efforts to oppose the PFS plan,” he remarks. “We are urging Congress, the Bush Administration, and the courts not to let PFS force us to accept nuclear waste that we didn’t produce, we don’t want, and shouldn’t have to take.”

Although PFS has yet to obtain a license from NRC, the commission voted 3–1 in September to authorize the facility. The waste would be stored at the site until a permanent disposal facility is completed at Yucca Mountain, in Nevada, or elsewhere, which is not expected until at least 2012.

However, if NRC proceeds with issuing a license, it will be years before spent nuclear fuel could be stored in Utah. After obtaining a license from NRC, the consortium must still obtain administrative approval from two other federal agencies, including the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management, which has raised concerns about the proposed project’s transportation plan. PFS wants to ship waste to Utah by train over public lands.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Energy Department Pays For Spent Fuel Breach
NRC Resumes Licensing After Revising Waste-Storage Rules
Yucca Mountain Decision Blocked

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE