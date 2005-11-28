Adm to Build Ag-based Plant for Glycols

Archer Daniels Midland plans to build a facility that will produce propylene glycol and ethylene glycol from agricultural-based resources. The company, one of the world's largest agricultural processors, says the plant will be based on carbohydrates or glycerin. “ADM can economically produce products, like propylene glycol and ethylene glycol, from renewable resources and do so in a manner that is preferable to the traditional petroleum-based process,” says CEO G. Allen Andreas. Site selection is ongoing, the firm says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter