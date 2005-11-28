Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

8348cover_opencxd.jpg
8348cover_opencxd.jpg
November 28, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 48

Field ion microscopy, the oldest technique for ‘viewing' individual atoms, continues to uncover materials secrets with exceptional resolution

Credit:

Volume 83 | Issue 48
Analytical Chemistry

Atomic Imaging Turns 50

Field ion microscopy, the oldest technique for ‘viewing' individual atoms, continues to uncover materials secrets with exceptional resolution

Ice Core Record Extended

Analyses of trapped air show current CO2 at highest level in 650,000 years

Drugs by Design

With little fanfare, structure-based drug design is filling development pipelines

  • Synthesis

    New Wrinkles in Uranium Chemistry

    Synthesis of novel uranium-nitrogen compounds is helping to fuel resurgence in actinide science

  • Business

    Red Sun Matures

    Led by its maverick founder, the Nanjing-based agchem producer eyes global expansion

  • Policy

    R&D Funding Tries to Keep Pace

    Federal spending on research for fiscal 2006 is expected to rise slightly

Science Concentrates

image name
Environment

Hurricanes Grow More Powerful

Troubling trend points to the need for new strategies to deal with threatened coastal communities

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Designers take on homeland security, Lemur named for John Cleese, Get your degree in bra studies, Stork gets prosthesis, Tiff over carrageenan

 

