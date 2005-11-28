Atomic Imaging Turns 50
Field ion microscopy, the oldest technique for ‘viewing' individual atoms, continues to uncover materials secrets with exceptional resolution
November 28, 2005 Cover
Volume 83, Issue 48
Synthesis of novel uranium-nitrogen compounds is helping to fuel resurgence in actinide science
Led by its maverick founder, the Nanjing-based agchem producer eyes global expansion
Federal spending on research for fiscal 2006 is expected to rise slightly
Troubling trend points to the need for new strategies to deal with threatened coastal communities