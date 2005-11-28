DSM Launches Vitamin Pact

DSM Nutritional Products and Fudan University have opened a joint laboratory at the Shanghai-based university as part of a long-term research pact in nutrition and health. Located near the university's chemistry department, the $4 million lab will have space for up to 30 scientists. In the first phase of the cooperation, approximately 10 scientists will focus on chiral technologies, vitamin synthesis, carotenoids, and new food and feed ingredients.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter