Degussa Sets Silanes …

Degussa will own a 50% stake in a new joint venture producing sulfur-functional silanes in Shandong, China. The company's Chinese partner, Rizhao Lanxing Chemical Industry, will own 40% of the venture, and an unspecified investor will get the remaining 10%. The partners plan to build a plant that will make silanes used by manufacturers of tires, specialty rubbers, and shoes. Degussa is not saying when the facility will come on-line or how much it will cost to build.
