Government & Policy Roundup

Federal support for R&D and R&D plant is estimated at $110.2 billion in fiscal 2005, up 3.5% from 2004, according to an NSF report. The federal research obligations for all of the agencies account for half of the total amount. The full report is available at www.nsf.gov/statistics/infbrief/nsf06300.
Toxics Release Inventory data for 2004, presented as an electronic form for each chemical at a facility, are available at www.epa.gov/tri-efdr. This is the raw information that companies sent to EPA. It has not yet been entered into a searchable database.
The Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Awards for 2005 have been announced by the Department of Commerce. One winner is DynMcDermott Petroleum Operations, in New Orleans. The company is the sole operator of the government's Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
