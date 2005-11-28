Hercules Exits Terpene Line

Hercules is shutting down the terpene specialties business of its Pinova pine chemicals unit. Hercules says it has had difficulty sustaining profitability in the terpene products, used to make aroma and fragrance compounds, because of market conditions, including raw material pricing. Pinova will continue to produce pine-derived resins for adhesives, personal care, and beverages, Hercules says.
