Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Ice Core Record Extended

Analyses of trapped air show current CO2 at highest level in 650,000 years

by Bette Hileman
November 28, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Icy Depths
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Laurent Augustin/Laboratoire de Glaciologie et Géophysique de l'Environnement
Drill head and ice core from a depth of 2,874 meters at Dome C Station in East Antarctica. This core is about 491,000 years old. The entire 3,270-meter ice core drilled at Dome C contains a continuous record of greenhouse gases for the past 650,000 years.
Credit: Courtesy of Laurent Augustin/Laboratoire de Glaciologie et Géophysique de l'Environnement
Drill head and ice core from a depth of 2,874 meters at Dome C Station in East Antarctica. This core is about 491,000 years old. The entire 3,270-meter ice core drilled at Dome C contains a continuous record of greenhouse gases for the past 650,000 years.

Climate Change

Ice cores drilled at vostok Station in East Antarctica provide evidence of Earth's temperatures and greenhouse gases for the past 440,000 years. Now, data from a new ice core called EPICA Dome C, drilled roughly 600 miles from Vostok, extends that record back another 210,000 years.

A study by Thomas F. Stocker of the Physics Institute at the University of Bern, in Switzerland, and colleagues describes Dome C core data that reveal the relationship between global temperatures and atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations for the period 390,000 to 650,000 years before present (Science 2005, 310, 1313). The data indicate that the current concentration of CO2, at 380 ppm, is 27% higher than the preindustrial level and higher than any level attained during the past 650,000 years.

A second study based on Dome C data, also by Stocker and colleagues, lays out the relationship between global temperatures and the greenhouse gases methane and nitrous oxide (Science 2005, 310, 1317). It shows that methane levels over the past 650,000 years were never higher than they are today.

We have added another piece of information showing that the timescales on which humans have changed the composition of the atmosphere are extremely short compared to the natural time cycles of the climate system, Stocker says.

The record also indicates that the oldest two periods between frigid glacial eras were cooler, and lasted longer, than the more recent interglacials. The older interglacial periods persisted for 20,000 to 30,000 years, in contrast to more recent periods, which lasted about 10,000 years. The research shows that nature can generate warm [interglacial] phases that are long, with corresponding greenhouse gases that are stable, Stocker says, contrary to what some other studies had previously concluded.

Ice History
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Werner Berner/University of Bern
Thin slice of polar ice from Dome C core is illuminated through two polarizing filters. Grain boundaries appear in rainbow colors. Gas bubbles enclosed in the ice are dark.
Credit: Courtesy of Werner Berner/University of Bern
Thin slice of polar ice from Dome C core is illuminated through two polarizing filters. Grain boundaries appear in rainbow colors. Gas bubbles enclosed in the ice are dark.

As snow falls in Antarctica, it is compressed by overlying precipitation. Compressed snow transforms into ice at a depth of about 80 meters and traps air bubbles. Estimates of global temperatures are obtained by analyzing the ice for the isotopic ratio of deuterium to hydrogen. In warm periods, the ratio is higher because more heavy water (D2O) molecules evaporate from the ocean, enriching the deuterium content of snowfall. The temperature record from ice layers is corroborated by data on foraminifera (single-celled organisms) from sediment cores drilled in the ocean floor. These well-established methods have been used since the late 1960s.

The levels of greenhouse gases are determined by analyzing CO2, CH4, and N2O in the tiny air bubbles trapped in ice core layers. In general, as global temperatures rise, the concentrations of these gases also rise, Stocker explains.

The Dome C ice core was drilled and analyzed by the European Project for Ice Coring in Antarctica (EPICA), an international collaboration funded by the European Science Foundation and the European Commission scientific program. Stocker and colleagues created a climate record for 650,000 years by combining data from the Vostok, Dome C, and other ice cores.

In a Science commentary, Edward J. Brook, a paleoclimatologist at Oregon State University, Corvallis, writes that the primary message of Stocker's research is that the modern atmosphere is highly anomalous. The second message, he says, is that there is an intimate connection in these records between temperature change and greenhouse gas change.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE