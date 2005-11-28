Kemira Pushes into Russia

Kemira's Tikkurila coatings unit has agreed to acquire the Russian paint company Kraski Teks, which had sales of $70 million in 2004. Kemira says the purchase will make Tikkurila Russia's top paint company, with just under 20% of the market. “This acquisition will double our market share in decorative paints and make Tikkurila the clear market leader,” with four paint plants and a network of retail outlets in 100 towns and cities, says Visa Pekkarinen, president of Kemira's paints and coatings business.
