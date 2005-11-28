Merck Gets New Leader …

Germany's Merck KGaA has a new chairman, Michael Römer, 59. He takes over from Bernhard Scheuble, 52, who “is resigning with mutual agreement with immediate effect” after 24 years with the company. Römer will maintain his current responsibility for production, engineering, purchasing, environmental issues, and logistics. He has been with Merck for 27 years. Elmar Schnee, 46, will take over as head of Merck's pharmaceuticals business, which had been Scheuble's responsibility.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter